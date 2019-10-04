Breaking Down Every Kofi Kingston vs. Brock Lesnar Scenario on WWE SmackDown

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The least likely outcome of the bunch is that Kingston will retain his title with a victory by pinfall or submission.

In fact, it's absurd to think the submission option is even remotely possible.

Lesnar rarely loses to begin with but when he does, it's by pinfall and often accompanied by some shenanigans to protect him. He's not going to tap out to someone who doesn't even use a submission finisher.

A pinfall is more likely but even that is a stretch. However, The Beast is not unstoppable and Kingston is the WWE champion, so this isn't impossible.

The titleholder could score an upset through sheer grit and determination, proving he has the heart to overcome any odds by putting Lesnar down with a Trouble in Paradise.

If WWE wants to avoid a clean finish, Kingston could get the upper hand with some outside interference from New Day teammates, Big E and Xavier Woods, or someone else attacking the challenger.

Don't hold your breath on either of these scenarios happening, though.