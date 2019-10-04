WWE SmackDown on Fox Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

WWE treated the Fox premiere of Friday Night SmackDown like a major pay-per-view—even at the expense of Hell in a Cell—with the hopes it would kick off this new era with a bang.

The card was loaded with potential, featuring appearances from big names like The Rock, Brock Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship, the Four Hoursewomen in action, Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon in a ladder match with their careers on the line and more.

Now that the dust has settled, how did it turn out? What were the standout moments of the night, for better or worse?

Presented in order of appearance, let's take a look back on the results of WWE SmackDown and break down the highlights and low points of the show.