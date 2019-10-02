AEW Dynamite on TNT: Preview and Picks for Entire Match Card for 1st-Ever Show

0 of 6

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The wait is nearly over as All Elite Wrestling premieres its AEW Dynamite weekly show later tonight.

AEW has had numerous milestones while building itself as an alternative to WWE and arguably the second-biggest promotion in the industry today, but this is arguably the biggest of the bunch.

The Wednesday Night Wars will officially begin with Wednesday night's debut, and the promotion has advertised several big matches to start things with a bang.

Let's take a look at what's in store for the first-ever episode of AEW Dynamite by breaking down the card and tossing out some picks.

Tune into TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.