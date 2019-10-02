AEW Dynamite on TNT: Preview and Picks for Entire Match Card for 1st-Ever Show

AEW Dynamite on TNT: Preview and Picks for Entire Match Card for 1st-Ever ShowOctober 2, 2019
The wait is nearly over as All Elite Wrestling premieres its AEW Dynamite weekly show later tonight.
AEW has had numerous milestones while building itself as an alternative to WWE and arguably the second-biggest promotion in the industry today, but this is arguably the biggest of the bunch.
The Wednesday Night Wars will officially begin with Wednesday night's debut, and the promotion has advertised several big matches to start things with a bang.
Let's take a look at what's in store for the first-ever episode of AEW Dynamite by breaking down the card and tossing out some picks.
Cody vs. Sammy Guevara
Sammy Guevera had the honor of wrestling in AEW's first-ever singles match when he lost to Kip Sabian at Double or Nothing in May, and it appears recent history will repeat itself when the promotion's weekly show debuts.
Guevera is again wrestling in the opening contest Wednesday against Cody—and will probably lose again, too.
Cody is one of the biggest attractions for the brand and holds an undefeated record that has granted him a title opportunity against Chris Jericho at Full Gear on November 9. He's not going to suffer his first loss to the Texas native and hurt his credibility as a challenger for the AEW World Championship.
The shock of a Guevara victory Wednesday night would be outweighed by the harm it would do to Full Gear's main event. Cody is the one to spotlight here.
If Guevara were going up against a multitude of other opponents, he would stand a chance to come out on the winning side, but not in this case.
Pick: Cody wins.
Jon Moxley Appearing Live
For now, Jon Moxley is only advertised for an appearance Wednesday night, rather than competing in a match.
An actual bout may still happen, as there are sure to be a number of surprises on the show and the crowd would surely enjoy an impromptu match, but Moxley hasn't wrestled in over a month and was forced to miss All Out due to a case of MRSA in his elbow.
However, he is advertised to face Shawn Spears on October 9 and is likely cleared to compete, and AEW simply isn't announcing a match because there are no plans for him to compete on the debut weekly show.
Instead, he'll be cutting a promo—possibly about his upcoming match against Kenny Omega at Full Gear and his absence from All Out—and if there is any physicality involved, it will be a brawl that comes from that segment.
Riho vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women's World Championship
The AEW Women's World Championship will find its first home when Riho and Nyla Rose face off to be crowned the inaugural champion.
As far as win-loss records go, Riho is 3-1 and Rose is 1-2. This should point toward the former being the favorite, but it may not be that easy.
The size differential gives Rose an advantage as she has eight inches and 70 pounds over her opponent.
Plus, a victory for her would be the bigger story as the first transgender wrestler to win a major title on such a huge platform.
The publicity of that alone may be enticing enough for AEW to pick Rose, but there are even more signs pointing in her direction.
She is officially part of the AEW roster, while Riho's contract situation has yet to be fully clarified.
Rose is also more of a heel than Riho, and with Dr. Britt Baker, Allie and other babyfaces ready to become the first challengers for the title, she'd be an easier champion to book around.
Both will make for an interesting choice as champion, but Rose has more of a chance to make history.
Pick: Rose wins the title.
MJF vs. Brandon Cutler
Brandon Cutler's one and only match in AEW was a losing effort in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing. For the most part, he's been working behind the scenes and appearing on Being the Elite instead.
That story is actually the reason he is facing MJF, who has been picking on him for weeks. After being called a loser enough times, Cutler now has a chance to prove his doubters wrong. Sadly, he won't silence his critics.
MJF is one of the biggest rising stars in the entire promotion, having made a huge impact while not even wrestling on every show.
He will beat Cutler, boost his win-loss record to 2-2 and give himself more ammunition to work with when going on ego trips in the future.
Pick: MJF wins.
'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Pac
"Hangman" Adam Page fought valiantly at All Out, but he failed to capture the AEW World Championship. Meanwhile, Pac made his debut in winning fashion by defeating Kenny Omega on the same show.
As far as momentum goes, the edge in this match goes to Pac. He's riding high off a victory, rather than having doubts about where to go next.
However, AEW may want to give Page the win to counteract his loss and ensure fans know he's still worth banking on for the future, and a loss for Pac won't end his career.
There are pros and cons to each side of the argument. Neither man benefits from a defeat, so AEW may try to avoid that with a no-contest.
If the clock runs out and they wrestle to a time-limit draw, both will be protected and the audience can get a taste of how those finishes work in this league.
Pick: Time-limit draw.
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho, Ortiz and Santana
The Elite was successful in teaming together at Fyter Fest, but with both Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks coming off a loss at All Out, momentum is not on their side.
The Young Bucks are banged up after their ladder match with The Lucha Brothers while Omega has been acting out of sorts on Being the Elite. They aren't going into this match fully prepared, especially after not even knowing two-thirds of their opponents until Tuesday night's countdown special.
Chris Jericho is at the top of the division and Ortiz and Santana got the jump on Nick and Matt Jackson by attacking them during their debut. On top of all this, Jon Moxley could interfere in this match to cost Omega the victory and help keep that feud going for their upcoming match at Full Gear.
As Jericho is the promotion's champion and undefeated, the odds are in his favor to remain a winner for as long as possible.
Pick: Jericho, Ortiz and Santana win.
