Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Out Indefinitely with Foot Injury, Will Undergo MRI

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma during an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is out indefinitely with a foot injury and will reportedly undergo an MRI when the Purple and Gold return from China.

According to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, the Lakers provided an update on Kuzma's stress reaction in his left foot he suffered while he was playing for USA Basketball and noted he is not yet cleared for games or full practice.

The Lakers' first preseason game is Oct. 5 against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, but they will be in China shortly afterward to play the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 10 and Oct. 12. Trudell said the team will return that weekend and then Kuzma will undergo the MRI.

Los Angeles' regular-season opener is on Oct. 22 against the L.A. Clippers, who will technically be the home team at Staples Center.

The 6'9", 220-pound forward figures to be a critical piece of the Lakers' championship hopes this season and is someone who could either anchor the second unit or thrive while playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He will rarely draw the opponent's top defender with two of the league's best players on his team, which will allow him to attack off the dribble and expand his shooting range.

The Utah product averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists a night while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from deep last season.

The Lakers haven't been to the playoffs since the 2012-13 season, but they figure to be on the short list of championship contenders following the addition of Davis. Having Kuzma healthy later in the season will be important, so expect them to exercise an element of caution if necessary at this point.

Related

    Ja Morant (Knee) Ready for Camp

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ja Morant (Knee) Ready for Camp

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Shaq Still Angry at Reporter Who Denied Him Unanimous MVP

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Shaq Still Angry at Reporter Who Denied Him Unanimous MVP

    Kurt Helin
    via ProBasketballTalk

    5 Key Questions as LeBron, AD Join Forces

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    5 Key Questions as LeBron, AD Join Forces

    Kyle Goon
    via Daily News

    Report: G League Testing New FT Rule

    League will experiment with 'one FT counts for all the points' rule this season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: G League Testing New FT Rule

    League will experiment with 'one FT counts for all the points' rule this season

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report