Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Out Indefinitely with Foot Injury, Will Undergo MRI

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is out indefinitely with a foot injury and will reportedly undergo an MRI when the Purple and Gold return from China.

According to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, the Lakers provided an update on Kuzma's stress reaction in his left foot he suffered while he was playing for USA Basketball and noted he is not yet cleared for games or full practice.

The Lakers' first preseason game is Oct. 5 against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, but they will be in China shortly afterward to play the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 10 and Oct. 12. Trudell said the team will return that weekend and then Kuzma will undergo the MRI.

Los Angeles' regular-season opener is on Oct. 22 against the L.A. Clippers, who will technically be the home team at Staples Center.

The 6'9", 220-pound forward figures to be a critical piece of the Lakers' championship hopes this season and is someone who could either anchor the second unit or thrive while playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He will rarely draw the opponent's top defender with two of the league's best players on his team, which will allow him to attack off the dribble and expand his shooting range.

The Utah product averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists a night while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from deep last season.

The Lakers haven't been to the playoffs since the 2012-13 season, but they figure to be on the short list of championship contenders following the addition of Davis. Having Kuzma healthy later in the season will be important, so expect them to exercise an element of caution if necessary at this point.