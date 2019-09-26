Mauricio Pochettino Says He's 'Suffering' After Champions League Final Defeat

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Mauricio Pochettino has said he is still "suffering" after Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in last season's Champions League final.

The Spurs manager has expressed his emotions surrounding the defeat in Madrid to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Jason Burt of The Telegraph reported the Argentinian said the loss was one of the "two big disappointments" of his career. Pochettino explained the other was his country's disappointing 2002 FIFA World Cup campaign when he featured as a player.

"It was always my dream to play in a World Cup, my massive, big dream. Okay we played three games and went home – when we were a candidate to win it. For three or four years we were unbeaten. We didn't lose and we arrived in a circumstance that went the worse and we were out in the group stages. I stayed at home and didn't go out for 10 days."

Pochettino added the loss to Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano created a similar feeling: "It was made even bigger because it was the Champions League. To achieve the final of the Champions League with Tottenham—no one expected that. It was more than a dream."

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Spurs produced a magical run to make it to the final, and the north London club eliminated Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Ajax in succession during the knockouts.

Liverpool were the favourites to prevail in the final, and Spurs could not produce one last huge performance to win the famous trophy.

Pochettino remains one of the top managers in world football, but the 47-year-old is yet to win a major trophy as a coach. His time at Espanyol and Southampton helped him land the Spurs job in 2014. However, the Lilywhites have been unable to win silverware.

The manager admitted his lack of trophy success is a matter he wishes to address, per Burt.

"Football for me is about the glory. There is nothing more important than the glory. When you win, how you feel...there is not another thing you can find like it. Of course I am suffering. This is my sixth season here and I am in an unbelievable environment here. The training ground is amazing and we have the best stadium in the world."

The frustrations are clear in Pochettino's comments, and Spurs must find a way of becoming a potent winning force. Despite last term's Champions League endeavours, the club are not considered one of this season's favourites to succeed.

Armando Franca/Associated Press

Spurs are seventh in the Premier League after claiming only two wins in their first six games. Holding on to Pochettino's long-term service could be Spurs' primary challenge over the next season.

According to AS (h/t Luke Gardener of the Daily Express), Manchester United could target Pochettino if results under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer do not improve for the Red Devils.

United want to force their way back into the title picture, and Pochettino's ambitions could be matched by the world giant.

Spurs made significant investments in their squad over the summer, but United could offer Pochettino a war chest to take them back into the Champions League.