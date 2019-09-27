Midnight Madness 2019: Schedule for Top NCAA Basketball Teams

Midnight Madness 2019: Schedule for Top NCAA Basketball TeamsSeptember 27, 2019
College basketball is back.
But before any official NCAA balls bounce, tradition dictates that major programs across the country kick off their respective seasons with a little bit of Midnight Madness.
Technically speaking, Midnight Madness refers to the earliest time that the NCAA allows for schools to hold practices, but over the years, teams have turned it into an annual event more reminiscent of a pep rally, complete with public practices, hype videos and top-flight entertainment.
Teams also use Midnight Madness as an opportunity to introduce their new players to their fans and garner excitement for the upcoming season.
Here's a quick look at a few of the top programs' schedules and what to expect from their Midnight Madness events.
Kansas (Late Night in the Phog): Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET
This will be the 35th annual Late Night in the Phog for Kansas, so fans should expect something big to celebrate.
The performing artist for the event hasn't been announced yet, but last season, the Jayhawks brought out rapper 2 Chainz to kick things off.
Celebrity guests are always a welcome sight for college basketball fans, but in Lawrence, nothing beats the rhythmic and feverish chants of "Rock Chalk, Jayhawk."
Kansas Basketball @KUHoops
A little throwback to @CoachBillSelf's first Late Night in the Phog as head coach 👇 Details on the 35th Late Night → https://t.co/auKAxHlq2L https://t.co/sNqYufhul8
Another key component of Late Night in the Phog is recruiting.
Every year, a number of four-star and five-star prospects attend the event to get an up-close and personal view of the program.
"We tell players before we ever get ‘em this is one of the biggest dreams of playing here," KU coach Bill Self told The Kansas City Star's Rich Sugg at last year's event. "Not many places in America can pull this off year after year after year."
Memphis (Memphis Madness): Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. ET
Last season, Memphis kicked off their late night extravaganza with musical performances by Moneybagg Yo, BlocBoy JB and Yo Gotti.
Performers for this year's event have not been release but if last year was any indication of how the Tigers bring the funk, fans should expect another great lineup.
In addition to the music, Memphis held scrimmages along with three-point and dunk contests.
"Hopefully we'll have everybody healthy," head coach Penny Hardaway told Jason Munz of the Commercial Appeal. "I'm sure the dunk contest and the 3-point contest this year will be a little bit more exciting."
The Tigers have a lot to be excited about this season.
James Wiseman, the No. 1-ranked high school basketball player in the nation, will be bringing his versatile game to Memphis.
Indiana (Hoosier Hysteria): Saturday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. ET
Once again, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall will be rocking for Hoosier Hysteria.
It's a bye week for IU football, so students will be laser-focused on Indiana basketball.
Last year, the Boston Celtics' No. 14 overall pick Romeo Langford won the slam dunk contest and this year's action should be just as exciting.
The Hoosier fans are well renown for their love of hoops and this annual event showcases that fandom like no other night can.
Kentucky (Big Blue Madness): Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. ET
At Kentucky's Big Blue Madness, the star is the basketball action.
Last year, the three-point contest and the dunk contest brought the noise to Rupp Arena.
There was no Drake in the house, but the players were more than enough to satisfy the Wildcats' rabid fans.
So for all of those camped out for tickets, look for some great shooting, dunks and, of course, signature dance moves at this year's event.
North Carolina (Late Night with Roy): Friday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET
Let the recruiting showcase begin.
It's no secret that North Carolina has always used Late Night with Roy to entice recruits and this year will be no different.
With outgoing star players like Cam Johnson and Coby White gone to the NBA, the Tarheels will be looking to solidify their program with future stars.
Additionally, they will be introducing five-star recruit Cole Anthony to the North Carolina faithful and make no mistake, there is a lot of excitement around the nation's top point guard.
"He’s very good," recruiting analyst for 24/7 Evan Daniels told Jonathan M. Alexander of The News & Observer. "I think Cole’s got a chance to be the most productive freshman in college basketball this year."
The Tarheels will look vastly different than last season, but look for the Cole Anthony show to be a big hit and it all begins with Late Night with Roy.
Duke (Countdown to Craziness): Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. ET
Duke may not be able to match the hype of last season with incoming freshman like Cam Reddish, R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson, but they will still be able to put butts in the seats for Countdown to Craziness.
Williamson took his insane dunks with him to the New Orleans Pelicans, but there's no doubt that the Cameron Crazies will still be in for a treat.
Additionally, the focus for the Blue Devils on the night will be on recruiting as five-star recruit Paolo Banchero will be on hand to catch the action and weigh his options for the future.
The O'Deal High School forward, who is ranked No. 3 in the 2021 class, announced that he would use Countdown to Craziness as his official school visit.
Follow Maurice Bobb on Twitter, @ReeseReport
Recruiting information based on 247Sports' rankings.
Georgia Tech Banned from 2020 NCAA Tournament