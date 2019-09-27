Midnight Madness 2019: Schedule for Top NCAA Basketball Teams

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

College basketball is back.

But before any official NCAA balls bounce, tradition dictates that major programs across the country kick off their respective seasons with a little bit of Midnight Madness.

Technically speaking, Midnight Madness refers to the earliest time that the NCAA allows for schools to hold practices, but over the years, teams have turned it into an annual event more reminiscent of a pep rally, complete with public practices, hype videos and top-flight entertainment.

Teams also use Midnight Madness as an opportunity to introduce their new players to their fans and garner excitement for the upcoming season.

Here's a quick look at a few of the top programs' schedules and what to expect from their Midnight Madness events.

Kansas (Late Night in the Phog): Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET

This will be the 35th annual Late Night in the Phog for Kansas, so fans should expect something big to celebrate.

The performing artist for the event hasn't been announced yet, but last season, the Jayhawks brought out rapper 2 Chainz to kick things off.

Celebrity guests are always a welcome sight for college basketball fans, but in Lawrence, nothing beats the rhythmic and feverish chants of "Rock Chalk, Jayhawk."

Another key component of Late Night in the Phog is recruiting.

Every year, a number of four-star and five-star prospects attend the event to get an up-close and personal view of the program.

"We tell players before we ever get ‘em this is one of the biggest dreams of playing here," KU coach Bill Self told The Kansas City Star's Rich Sugg at last year's event. "Not many places in America can pull this off year after year after year."

Memphis (Memphis Madness): Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. ET

Last season, Memphis kicked off their late night extravaganza with musical performances by Moneybagg Yo, BlocBoy JB and Yo Gotti.

Performers for this year's event have not been release but if last year was any indication of how the Tigers bring the funk, fans should expect another great lineup.

In addition to the music, Memphis held scrimmages along with three-point and dunk contests.

"Hopefully we'll have everybody healthy," head coach Penny Hardaway told Jason Munz of the Commercial Appeal. "I'm sure the dunk contest and the 3-point contest this year will be a little bit more exciting."

The Tigers have a lot to be excited about this season.

James Wiseman, the No. 1-ranked high school basketball player in the nation, will be bringing his versatile game to Memphis.

Indiana (Hoosier Hysteria): Saturday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. ET

Once again, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall will be rocking for Hoosier Hysteria.

It's a bye week for IU football, so students will be laser-focused on Indiana basketball.

Last year, the Boston Celtics' No. 14 overall pick Romeo Langford won the slam dunk contest and this year's action should be just as exciting.

The Hoosier fans are well renown for their love of hoops and this annual event showcases that fandom like no other night can.