Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore has said his club are "back on [their] perch," in reference to a Sir Alex Ferguson quote after the Scot took the Manchester United manager's job in 1986.

The Reds were English football's dominant side when Ferguson arrived at Old Trafford from Aberdeen, and the legendary coach said his greatest challenge was to "knock Liverpool right off their perch."

According to Coral Barry of Metro, Moore told the World Football Summit in Madrid the reigning UEFA Champions League holders have regained their desired status, declaring: "We are back on our perch, as we famously say."

Boston Red Sox owners Fenway Sports Group completed a takeover of Liverpool in 2010, and the company have transformed the fortunes of the Anfield giants.

Moore explained FSG have faithfully managed the club's finances during their nine-year tenure, per Barry.

"What the Fenway Sports Group have done at Liverpool over the past nine years is nothing short of miraculous," said Moore. "They have gone through ups and downs but have stayed the course and never taken a penny out of the club."

United's dominance in England is over, and the retirement of Ferguson has seen the Red Devils suffer a spectacular fall from grace.

Ferguson exited after winning his 13th Premier League title in 2013 with United, but the pendulum has swung back to Merseyside since his departure from the sport.

Liverpool and Manchester City are now the dominant forces in the English top flight, and last season's European Cup success proved Jurgen Klopp's team as one of the best in world football.

United have put their faith in former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bring the good times back to the club, but after the successive failures of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, the Norwegian has been forced to initiate a long-term rebuilding project in order to catch their north-west rivals.

