Pelicans' Zion Williamson Agrees to Multiyear Sponsorship Deal with Gatorade

Steve Marcus/Associated Press

Zion Williamson keeps collecting endorsement deals.

The New Orleans Pelicans rookie announced Thursday that he has agreed to a sponsorship contract with Gatorade:

As Andrew Lopez of ESPN noted, the 2019 No. 1 overall pick now has deals with Gatorade, Jordan Brand, Panini and the NBA 2K video game series.

It isn't surprising so many brands are choosing to align with Williamson. He's one of the most exciting and talented prospects to hit the NBA in years, and he thrilled college basketball fans during his one season with the Duke Blue Devils with a number of monstrous dunks and athletic plays.

It remains to be seen how his game translates to the NBA level. But there's little question that his brand is already riding high, making his upcoming NBA debut one of the more anticipated in a while.