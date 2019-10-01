Predicting the Most Disappointing NBA Teams This Season

4 of 5

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Like their crosstown neighbors, the Lakers have a tremendous amount of pressure on them. With Anthony Davis likely to test the free-agent market in 2020, they must win a championship and win it now.

They will not.

Inspired by criticism stemming from the end of his time in New Orleans, Davis should and likely will put together a spectacular season. He and James will have every opportunity to earn places on the All-NBA first or second team.

However, compared to those of their foremost competitors in the Western Conference, the Lakers are devoid of supporting talent throughout the roster. They will not have enough to overcome the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets.

In addition to claiming the league's third-oldest roster, the Lakers find themselves thin at multiple positions and have question marks at others.

They've pinned their hopes in another stellar plus-minus season from three-and-D standout Danny Green, who will turn 33 in June. They've likewise put faith in fallen star Dwight Howard (34 in December), health concern Avery Bradley (29 in November), Rajon Rondo (34 in February) and Jared Dudley (35 in July).

Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma is out indefinitely with a stress reaction in his left foot.

Should the squad have any chance of toppling the West, Kuzma will need to ascend and become the group's third banana. Offensively, he has the potential to do so. The Lakers were 4.3 points per 100 possessions better on that end with Kuzma in 2018-19.

But can a defensive frontcourt of Kuzma, James and Davis mesh in clutch minutes against the West's best? Can Dudley hold down the fort in Kuzma's absence?

With little to no cap space or picks other than a $1.75 million disabled player exception, the Lakers have no means of adding additional talent. The most they can hope for is a veteran addition on a minimum or near-minimum contract. For example, buyout candidate Andre Iguodala could become a significant reinforcement.

However, the Memphis Grizzlies would be wise to wait until Dec. 15 before making any decisions about Iguodala's future, as that's when free agents signed this offseason become eligible for trades. They could then seek to recoup something for the 2015 Finals MVP. Why would they buy him out for nothing?

The Lakers have a star-heavy group capable of going deep in the playoffs. But they will need a lot of luck to surpass teams in the West that are deeper, younger and bereft of the drama and expectations that will follow them all season.