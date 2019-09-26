WWE Rumors: John Morrison Agrees to Contract; Return Date Unknown

Moses Robinson/Getty Images

WWE has reportedly agreed to a deal to bring back former Superstar John Morrison.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Morrison is set to make his WWE return, but it isn't yet known when that will be or which brand he will join.

Since leaving WWE in 2011, Morrison has been part of several different wrestling companies, including Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling.

During his time in WWE, Morrison was a five-time Tag Team champion, three-time Intercontinental champion and one-time ECW champion. He also won the third season of Tough Enough to break into the company.

Despite those accolades, it can be argued that he has become an even bigger star outside of WWE. In Lucha Underground, Morrison competed under the name Johnny Mundo and led the stable Worldwide Underground. Morrison was a top heel in the promotion and become the second Triple Crown champion in Lucha Underground history.

Morrison joined Impact Wrestling in 2017 under the name Johnny Impact and quickly rose through the ranks. He held the Impact World Championship before dropping it to Brian Cage in April.

He then lost to Rich Swann at Slammiversary in July, and it was reported that his contract with Impact had expired, making him a free agent.

The 39-year-old Morrison will give WWE a familiar face who is arguably a bigger deal now than he was when he left the company in much the same way as Drew McIntyre.

While it isn't clear how Morrison will be utilized or what name he will use in WWE, he could be an asset to any of WWE's three main brands. He already has experience on both Raw and SmackDown, and putting him in next month's draft would be a nice surprise for the fans.

Perhaps the best use of Morrison would be to let him face WWE's up-and-coming stars in NXT. With NXT going head-to-head with All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday nights, having Morrison make a surprise appearance next week could help NXT score some points over AEW in the ratings.

Also, with matches against the likes of Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream, Matt Riddle, Roderick Strong and others potentially on the table, Morrison could do some great things from an in-ring perspective with the yellow brand.

