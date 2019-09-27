Sheffield United vs. Liverpool: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Liverpool visit Sheffield United on Saturday, with the Reds five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp's side have produced a perfect start to the league campaign by winning their first six matches, leaving champions Manchester City trailing in second place.

The Blades' return to the top flight has been impressive, and the home side are 10th after their opening matches.

                           

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 12:30 p.m. BST, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

StreamBT SportNBC Sportsfubo.tv

Odds: Sheffield United 17-2, Liverpool 17-50, draw 4-1 (per Caesars)

                                                    

Preview

Chris Wilder's side have been the most consistent of the trio promoted from the Championship, despite only scoring seven times in the league so far.

Sheffield United are a hardworking unit, and they have managed to be more defensively sound than either Norwich City or Aston Villa.

The visit of Liverpool will be the biggest test for them so far this season, though, with the leaders finding the chemistry they produced last term.

United have stuttered at Bramall Lane in all competitions this year, and defeats to Leicester City and Southampton in the Premier League will have caused concern. And Wednesday's 1-0 home loss to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup will have provided further anxiety for supporters.

Wilder is looking forward to Saturday's clash, but he highlighted the difference in quality of the sides, according to Kathryn Batte of the Liverpool Echo:

"Playing the European champions at home was always going to be one of those fixtures that you look forward to. Six years ago this fixture was a million miles away.

"I don't want my players getting starry-eyed, asking for shirts and things getting signed. They aren't like that and they won't be like that.

"Of course there's an enormous gap between both clubs at the moment and one where we're trying to make that gap a little bit closer.

"If you ask all our players before the game, they want to get stuck into the opposition. Everyone will have it down as an away win, but we've got to find ways to hurt them."

Wilder jokingly added his team could be forced to defend deeper, saying the Blades might play "a back 10 or 11," but the South Yorkshire side have plenty of grit when it comes to work rate.

Liverpool have looked composed in the Premier League, but they have conceded in five of their six games. There's no immediate problem in the Reds' defence, but their standards were so high last season, it's easy to highlight early-season deficiencies.

Virgil van Dijk remains integral to the back line, but the Netherlands international will want to improve his overall form in the weeks ahead. The defender has not performed at his world-class best at times.

Klopp requires clean sheets to compliment his sumptuous attack, and Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are consistently finding the back of the net.

