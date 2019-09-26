WWE Reveals Complete Shake-Up to Raw and SmackDown Announce Teams

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Ahead of SmackDown's move to Friday nights on Fox beginning next week, WWE revealed some major changes to the Raw and SmackDown announce teams.

The existing Raw announce team of Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young will remain together, but they will shift to SmackDown, while Raw will feature a completely new triumvirate.

Vic Joseph will take over as the play-by-play announcer on the red brand, with Dio Maddin and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler serving as analysts alongside him.

Joseph is best known as the voice of 205 Live and NXT UK, and he was also part of the announce team for the most recent Mixed Match Challenge with Cole and Young.

Maddin is a lesser-known commodity, as he joined the 205 Live commentary team a few weeks ago. He is perhaps better known as NXT developmental talent Brennan Williams, who trained under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and previously spent time in the NFL with the Houston Texans.

Lawler is a legendary wrestler and commentator who was the voice of Raw alongside fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross for in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He was also an analyst on Raw alongside Cole in more recent years.

While The King hasn't been a full-time commentator since 2016, he has still made regular appearances for WWE as a part-time commentator and analyst on WWE's pay-per-view pre-shows.

Lawler will bring a wealth of experience to the Raw announce desk, which is something Joseph and Maddin lack, despite their talent.

The WWE announce team shake-up also marks the end of Graves pulling double duty, as he had been appearing on both Raw and SmackDown for the past two years.

Graves had been an analyst flanked by fellow analyst Byron Saxton and play-by-play man Tom Phillips on SmackDown, but it isn't immediately clear what role Phillips and Saxton will now fill.

