NBA Rumors: Teams Given Deadline to Submit Precise Height, Age for All Players

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IISeptember 26, 2019

A logo for the NBA playoffs and official basketballs are seen on the court prior to Game 1 of an NBA basketball playoffs basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, April 21, 2013, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

All NBA teams have been notified they must submit certified height and age for every player before the end of the first week of their respective training camps, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein Thursday morning. 

"For years some players have been listed as taller—and some shorter—than they really are," Stein added, noting that weight won't be measured and height will be without shoes. "The league clearly wants to change that."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

