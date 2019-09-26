NBA Rumors: Teams Given Deadline to Submit Precise Height, Age for All Players

Eric Gay/Associated Press

All NBA teams have been notified they must submit certified height and age for every player before the end of the first week of their respective training camps, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein Thursday morning.

"For years some players have been listed as taller—and some shorter—than they really are," Stein added, noting that weight won't be measured and height will be without shoes. "The league clearly wants to change that."

