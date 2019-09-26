NBA Rumors: Teams Given Deadline to Submit Precise Height, Age for All Players

NBA Rumors: Teams Given Deadline to Submit Precise Height, Age for All PlayersSeptember 26, 2019
Eric Gay/Associated Press
All NBA teams have been notified they must submit certified height and age for every player before the end of the first week of their respective training camps, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein Thursday morning.
"For years some players have been listed as taller—and some shorter—than they really are," Stein added, noting that weight won't be measured and height will be without shoes. "The league clearly wants to change that."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
B/R Ranks Top 50 Players All Time ⭐
Here are the top five...tap to read the rest ⬇️