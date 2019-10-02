Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz Defeat Kenny Omega and Young Bucks at AEW Dynamite

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz defeated Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in a six-man tag team match on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.

The six-man tag featured many of the top stars AEW has to offer, and it was undoubtedly the biggest match on AEW's debut effort on TNT in terms of name recognition—and in terms of chaos. Jon Moxley interrupted the match early on to take out Kenny Omega, DDT'ing him through a glass table.

Jericho, Santana and Ortiz took advantage of their three-on-two advantage, with Jericho putting the match away with The Judas Effect. Chaos again broke out after the match, highlighted by the debut of Jake Hager.

Jericho is the AEW World champion, and he was coming off one of the biggest wins of his career. After beating Omega in the main event of Double or Nothing, Jericho defeated Adam "Hangman" Page in the main event of All Out to be crowned the inaugural AEW world champ.

On that same show, both Omega and The Young Bucks suffered big losses. Omega fell to Pac after Pac replaced the injured Jon Moxley, and The Young Bucks were defeated by The Lucha Bros in a ladder match for the AAA Tag Team Championships.

In addition to fans wanting to see the likes of Jericho, Omega and The Young Bucks, AEW provided them with a quality hook in the form of Y2J having two mystery partners, although they were revealed to be Santana and Ortiz on Tuesday night.

Santana and Ortiz were logical choices since they debuted at All Out by attacking The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros following their ladder match.

The main goal from AEW's perspective was seemingly to get as many big names as possible in a marquee match and attract a sizable portion of the viewership, especially considering the competition Dynamite was facing from NXT.

While the six-man tag didn't have major implications since Jericho and Omega are already set for matches against Cody and Jon Moxley, respectively, at Full Gear and The Young Bucks are part of the AEW Tag Team Championship tournament, it showed fans what the company has to offer in terms of in-ring action.

Jericho, Santana and Ortiz now have some momentum on their side heading toward Full Gear with a victory under their belts, but it shouldn't be difficult for Omega and The Young Bucks to get back on track due to their popularity.

