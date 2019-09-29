The Keys to Ensuring Brock Lesnar Doesn’t Get Stale on Fox’s WWE SmackDown

The Keys to Ensuring Brock Lesnar Doesn’t Get Stale on Fox’s WWE SmackDownSeptember 29, 2019
The landscape of professional wrestling could change forever over the next few months.
WWE's future is a big part of that, with not only NXT going head-to-head with AEW on Wednesdays, but SmackDown Live moving to Fox on Fridays.
It looks like the blue brand will be headed up by Brock Lesnar, given how he is taking on Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship on the first show on Fox next week.
But after mixed reviews of his time on Raw in recent years, how does WWE ensure it gets the best out of Brock? Here's a few ideas.
Not Wrestling Every Single Week
The biggest critics of Brock Lesnar will argue that since he returned to WWE several years ago, he just hasn't wrestled enough.
That may well be true, but what WWE can't do when he becomes SmackDown's marquee addition is tip the scales too much and have Brock become a weekly in-ring competitor.
Lesnar has a huge aura surrounding him, and watching him wrestle still feels like a big deal even in the present day.
Don't take that away from his character. Lesnar must be on TV nearly every single week, but he should only be wrestling in matches no more than once or twice a month.
Make your biggest star feel like he's a must-see act when he puts his ring gear on. Otherwise, he'll lose his appeal quickly.
Let Him Speak for Himself
Brock Lesnar cuts a mean promo.
The problem for him is that the guy he's been aligned with ever since he arrived in WWE is one of the few people in the company who's even better at delivering a promo.
But for Lesnar to seem interesting, fresh and new for fans on SmackDown, supporters have to hear more from the man himself.
Lesnar can be just as brutal and intense on the microphone as he is in the ring. If SmackDown's move to Fox is going to provide edgier, more aggressive content, then WWE has to let Lesnar loose with his thoughts on a weekly basis.
Sure, Heyman can be around every so often to deliver one of his legendary sermons. But let's hear Lesnar backing up his own actions with words.
Long-Term Rivalries and Dream Matches
With Brock Lesnar appearing semi-regularly on WWE TV over the last few years, there hasn't been the opportunity for sustained, in-depth build for his rivalries.
That should all change with the move to SmackDown: in fact, it's a must if he is to avoid coming across as stale when he starts work on the blue brand.
Lesnar needs to be a weekly presence on SmackDown so that whoever he is feuding with at that time, there can be as much detail and attention paid to his rivalries as possible.
And speaking of his feuds, they're going to have to be of the highest caliber.
Dream matches against guys like AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and more should be on the agenda. Lesnar's days of wrestling the likes of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns should, for now at least, be over.
Don't Be Afraid to Turn Him Face Eventually
Brock Lesnar is the kind of guy whose in-ring attitude will never change, regardless of whether he is working as a heel or a babyface.
Even when he was a good guy during his early days with the company, he was still as brutal and intense as he is now while performing. That will ensure he remains popular, interesting and must-see in terms of an attraction.
And while his first feud on SmackDown is inevitably going to be working as a heel against Kofi Kingston, that doesn't mean he has to stay that way forever.
WWE must be bold with Lesnar's character long-term. Don't be afraid to turn him face and have him go after someone like AJ Styles and The Club, as an example.
It would definitely add an interesting dynamic to his character, and it's nothing fans haven't seen before. In fact, Lesnar has been a heel for so long, that a face turn would be a fresh, interesting way forward for him on the blue brand.