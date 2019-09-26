Lucas Vazquez Backs Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes to Become 'Stars' at Real Madrid

Lucas Vazquez Backs Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes to Become 'Stars' at Real MadridSeptember 26, 2019
Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has backed team-mates Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes to become "stars" in the team.
The teenage pair each scored as Real beat Osasuna 2-0 in La Liga on Wednesday.
Vazquez told Movistar (h/t Goal's Tom Webber): "We are very happy for the two signings made by the club. They will calmly evolve and improve. They have the attributes to be two stars."
Vinicius, who arrived from Flamengo in 2018 for €46 million, was one of the few highlights at the Santiago Bernabeu last season.
The 19-year-old racked up three goals and 12 assists, despite a knee injury keeping him out for nine games in the final months of the season.
The winger appeared to be whistled by some in the crowd on Wednesday but opened the scoring with a superb effort in the 37th minute:
Premier Sports 📺 @PremierSportsTV
⚽ Vinícius Júnior curls one into the top corner to give Real Madrid the lead! ⭐ It's the first goal of the season for the young Brazilian star, and look at what it means to him! https://t.co/7inBbhtzZr
Managing Madrid's Kiyan Sobhani was pleased for the youngster:
Kiyan Sobhani @KiyanSo
Vinicius is still in his head a bit. At first it was just whistles, then the crowd starting jeering him before he even received the ball. You could tell that cuts through to him. Needed that goal badly.
On Vinicius, Vazquez said he and his team-mates "are very happy for him. He is an incredible guy who works really hard. Today he helped the team with the goal and we are happy."
With 20 minutes remaining, Rodrygo replaced Vinicius on the left wing for his debut, following his arrival from Santos in the summer for €45 million.
It took the 18-year-old fewer than two minutes to double Real's lead:
Premier Sports 📺 @PremierSportsTV
😎 Just on the pitch a few seconds and what a cool finish this is from 18-year-old Rodrygo to make it 2-0! ⚪ What a night for Real Madrid's young Brazilians! https://t.co/yYDmN4QfeC
OptaJose offered insight into the two players' performances:
OptaJose @OptaJose
14 - Vinícius Júnior attempted 14 dribbles against Osasuna, the most by a player in a LaLiga game this season and his best tally in a match for Real Madrid in all comps. Faith. https://t.co/EKZQFHooqD
OptaJose @OptaJose
1 - Rodrygo Goes is the fastest player to score his first LaLiga goal for Real Madrid (93 seconds) since Ronaldo Nazário in 2002 (62). Impact. https://t.co/EknwWdo0oi
Real have found themselves in need of inspiration in the final third since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last year.
Eden Hazard's arrival will help in that regard, but the Belgian is still getting up and running after an injury kept him out for the early weeks of the season.
It's still early days for Vinicius and particularly Rodrygo, but the pair are at the beginning of an exciting path in the Spanish capital—their considerable transfer fees could be seen as bargains a few years down the line.
Iniesta's Son Has His Dad's Skills ⚽️
Iniesta Jr hits sweet strike in training