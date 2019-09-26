Ravens' Lamar Jackson Says 'I Hate Running' After Amazing Highlights vs. Chiefs

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can arguably be considered the most dangerous running quarterback in NFL history in just his second season, but the 22-year-old revealed Wednesday that he'd much rather throw the ball.

In fact, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Jackson said he despises tucking the football and taking off even though it is one of his greatest assets: "I hate running. Only if I have to, but my job is to get the ball to the receivers, the tight ends, running backs. If I have to run, I'll do it, but I'd rather just sit back and pass it. I like throwing touchdowns instead of running them."

Jackson's comments come after a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs during which he rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown, and he made the Kansas City defense look silly on a few occasions:

Jackson has rushed for 172 yards through three games this season, and in 19 career NFL regular-season games (10 starts), he has 867 rushing yards to his credit.

