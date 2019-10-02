Watch Jon Moxley Brutally Attack Kenny Omega in AEW Return After Elbow Surgery

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Jon Moxley appeared Wednesday on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT in Washington, D.C., marking his first on-screen appearance for the company since Fyter Fest in June.

Mox made his impact in a huge way, attacking Kenny Omega during The Elite's main event against Chris Jericho, Ortiz and Santana. Omega and Moxley battled through the crowd and into a backstage VIP area, where Moxley DDT'd Omega through a glass table.

Moxley had been slated to face Omega at All Out in August, but an elbow infection rendered him unable to compete. As a result, Moxley was replaced by Pac, who defeated Omega in upset fashion.

At Double or Nothing in May, Moxley made his shocking AEW debut by appearing after the main event between Jericho and Omega. Just one month removed from his WWE departure, Moxley was already at the zenith of a competing company.

He then saw his first in-ring action for AEW at Fyter Fest, as he defeated Joey Janela in an unsanctioned match.

After that, Moxley primarily focused on New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he is the IWGP United States champion. The Death Rider competed in the G1 Climax tournament, and it is possible that working so many matches in such a short period took a physical toll.

While a disappointed Moxley could not be at All Out, it was announced at the pay-per-view that the Moxley vs. Omega match would take place at AEW Full Gear in November.

During the time Moxley was out, the dynamic between him and Omega changed significantly. Both men were receiving face reactions when their rivalry began, but Moxley was acting like a heel in many respects by attacking Omega.

After the loss to Pac, which represented Omega's second consecutive defeat at a big pay-per-view, he underwent something of a character transformation reminiscent of his Cleaner gimmick from New Japan.

Now, Omega is bordering on being a heel, while Moxley is more of an antihero the fans naturally gravitate toward.

Regardless of how they are presented, the fact that Moxley is back and presumably healthy is huge for AEW since he is among the company's top few stars along with Omega and Jericho.

AEW needs as much star power as it can get when going head to head against a stacked NXT roster on Wednesday nights, and as a former world champion in WWE, Moxley possesses it in spades.

