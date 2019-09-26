Rodrygo Goes: 'I Don't Want Any Comparisons with Ronaldo' After Debut Goal

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Real Madrid youngster Rodrygo Goes said he doesn't want to be compared with fellow Brazilian Ronaldo after netting on his debut for the club.

The 18-year-old was brought off the bench in Wednesday's La Liga showdown with Osasuna and helped to make the game safe for his side with the second goal in a 2-0 win. It took Rodrygo just 93 seconds to score for Madrid; Ronaldo needed only 62 seconds against Alaves on his first appearance in 2002.

After the game, Rodrygo was made aware of the similarities between his own debut and that of the former striker but was keen to play down any comparison, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal:

"I don't want any comparisons with Ronaldo being made because he's one of the game's all-time best and one of my country's best. As for the goal—I controlled it well and knew that from there on in things would work out. I have to always show that I'm capable of playing here."

After Athletic Bilbao were held to a draw by Leganes on Wednesday, Los Blancos' win took them to the summit of the La Liga table.

Madrid toiled in the opening exchanges of the game before another of their Brazilian youngsters, Vinicius Jr., opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo replaced his compatriot in the 71st minute and within seconds he was celebrating his first goal for the club, running on to a pinpoint long pass from Casemiro and finishing coolly:

Per OptaJose, no new Madrid player has made as instant an impact as Rodrygo since Ronaldo:

The forward hailed the influence of manager Zinedine Zidane in his early months at the club:

"The gaffer knows what he's doing, and he's been talking to me every day to tell me to keep working hard. I'm at Real Madrid and I don't care whether I play for Castilla, under Raul, or for the first team. Madrid are always going to have great players, so all of this prestige is to be expected.

"I'm so happy. Zidane transmits a real calmness and a lot of trust, and I think that's why things went so well.

"I'm speechless, I've been dreaming of this moment since I joined Real Madrid."

Rodrygo arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu as part of a major recruitment drive. It was confirmed in June 2018 that a deal had been reached with Santos to bring the forward to the Spanish capital, with the transfer worth a potential €45 million (£39.9 million).

With Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic coming in during the transfer window to join the likes of Vinicius, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Isco, it wasn't clear how many opportunities the Brazil youth international would get this season. However, he's shown he can make an impact at the highest level.

Ted Knutson of StatsBomb was impressed by the manner in which Rodrygo took his goal:

Per The Spanish Football Podcast, there appear to be high hopes in Brazil about what Rodrygo can go on to accomplish:

Ronaldo enjoyed a five-year spell at Real Madrid between 2002 and 2007, scoring an impressive 104 goals in 177 games. The striker won two La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey in his time at the club.

While Rodrygo would be delighted to match the scoring rate of the man known as El Fenomeno, with so much of his career to go, he will be hoping to earn silverware at Madrid. The signs are he can assist in the club's challenge for major prizes this season.