Marcus Rashford to Miss Man United vs. Arsenal, but Injury 'Not Very, Very Bad'

Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United's clash with Arsenal on Monday with a groin injury, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to have him back soon.

Rashford suffered the injury in United's 2-0 defeat to West Ham United on Sunday and was absent for Wednesday's Carabao Cup penalty shootout win over Rochdale.

Per MailOnline's David Wood, Solskjaer said of Rashford ahead of the game: "He's recovering. He's not very, very bad, so we hope to see him before the international break."

Anthony Martial is also injured, having missed the Red Devils' last five matches in all competitions with a thigh problem.

United sold Romelu Lukaku and loaned Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan in the summer but did not add another forward to their ranks to replace them.

As such, it will fall on Mason Greenwood to fill in while Martial and Rashford are out. The 17-year-old, who scored the winner in United's 1-0 UEFA Europa League victory over Astana last week, opened the scoring on Wednesday when he rifled home a low effort.

Rochdale took the game to penalties after equalising through Luke Matheson, but the hosts triumphed at Old Trafford 5-3 in the shootout, with Greenwood among those to convert a spot-kick.

Solskjaer said the youngster will get his chance, per the Press Association (h/t MailOnline):

"He has two great feet and [took the] penalty with his right, so he must be a nightmare for defenders having him one on one in the box.

"He can go both ways, which is for me fantastic, and you can just see he has got quality and he will get his share of games.

"But he is young, we'll allow him to grow slowly but surely."

Greenwood missed the West Ham game through illness, meaning the manager had to resort to deploying Jesse Lingard up front.

Football commentator Tim Long suggested Greenwood would actually be an upgrade on Rashford when he gets in the side:

As Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News observed, Greenwood's goal on Wednesday perhaps demonstrated as much:

Rashford has netted three times this season, but two were penalties. Last season, he found the net on just three occasions after February 3, and one of those was from the spot.

The 21-year-old has been playing against top-flight and UEFA Champions League opposition, though, while Greenwood is yet to be significantly tested at the top level. Arsenal will be the toughest test of the teenager's career if he starts on Monday.

United only have two further fixtures before the international break⁠—away at AZ Alkmaar and Newcastle United⁠—and Rashford could be back for one or both of those games if his recovery is on track.

Greenwood will have to shoulder the burden in the meantime, and it's a valuable opportunity for the exciting prospect, but it's an indictment of the Red Devils' recruitment over the summer that he's been thrust into this position.