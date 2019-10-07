Giants' Sterling Shepard in Concussion Protocol for 2nd Time This Season

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is reportedly recovering with a second concussion this season and is in the concussion protocol, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post:



Shepard already suffered a concussion earlier this year, which was another blow to a position group that lost Corey Coleman for the season to a torn ACL and Golden Tate for the first four games because of a suspension.

Despite the latest setback, the Oklahoma product has been fairly durable in the early portion of his career and appeared in all 16 games in two of his first three seasons in the league. He tallied 66 catches for 872 yards and four touchdowns last year and has followed with 25 receptions for 267 yards and a score during the 2019 campaign.

Shepard is often seen as the go-to wide receiver in the Giants' offensive looks, but they can still turn toward Tate, Cody Latimer and Darius Slayton while he is sidelined.

Tight end Evan Engram is also a valuable target for rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants turned toward the future when they selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and handed him the keys to the offense after just two games.

Shepard is someone who could be Jones' top target for years to come, and New York will be better off in the immediate and long-term future if he returns soon and continues to develop a rapport with the rookie.