Fantasy Football Week 4: Matt Camp's Top Sleepers at Every Position
We're settling into some early-season truths that can help you find sleepers. Even though teams and players can improve or fall off after a strong start, recognizing trends can bring some extra points to your starting lineup.
The Arizona Cardinals have one of the worst defenses in the league and have been especially bad against tight ends. You might not know who Will Dissly is, but you should and you will by the end of Week 4.
For all the talk of Darwin Thompson stepping into a bigger role in the wake of injuries to LeSean McCoy and Damien Williams, it was Darrel Williams who saw significant snaps and touches in Week 3. I was wrong about Thompson, but instead of being stubborn, it's important to pivot when opportunities don't arise as expected.
Last week's article didn't have huge success in terms of quantity, but Kyle Allen was a major hit with 24.3 fantasy points and a QB6 finish. It's almost like the Carolina Panthers get more out of the offense with a healthy quarterback who isn't compromised by injury.
This week's sleepers range from the obvious to post-hype players to those who need game script to create touches.
Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis Colts
Brissett gave us a QB11 performance in Week 3 with 20.8 fantasy points in a win over the Atlanta Falcons. Through three games, Brissett sits at QB15 for the season, which is better than expected, although not surprising. He has good talent around him and one of the better coaching staffs in the league.
You should keep Brissett in mind anytime he has even a decent matchup, as he can take advantage of beatable defenses, just like he did last week. The Oakland Raiders visit Brissett and the Colts this weekend having given up the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2019.
Surprisingly, Brissett has just 38 rushing yards on 13 attempts this season. But he's always a threat to run, which can lead to bonus fantasy value. The Colts get an early-afternoon home game against a bad team traveling from the West Coast to play earlier than normal. Expect another top-12 performance by Brissett, unless T.Y. Hilton's quad issue keeps him sidelined on Sunday.
Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs didn't have Damien Williams (knee) last week, but they did have LeSean McCoy playing through an ankle injury in a home matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs turned to Darrel Williams instead of Darwin Thompson with strong results.
Williams ended up besting McCoy in every offensive category besides touchdowns. Williams carried nine times for 62 yards to McCoy's eight carries for 54 yards with a score. William caught all five of his targets for 47 yards, while McCoy turned his three targets into three receptions for 26 yards and an additional score.
Perhaps the most important stat is the snap breakdown. Williams led the backfield with 54.4 percent of the snaps, while McCoy played just 38.2 percent. McCoy hasn't played more than 40 percent in any of the team's three games. That's probably a mix of managing McCoy's injury and clear trust in Williams to be a consistent contributor regardless of the health concerns in this backfield.
When in doubt, try to find players who are in line for increased workloads on good offenses, as the opportunities will be more meaningful and potentially more plentiful. The Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions on the road this weekend, so assuming it's Darrel and not Damien Williams back in the mix with McCoy, you could be looking at a top-20 RB against a defense that's the fifth-worst against the position.
Adam Humphries, WR, Tennessee Titans
Humphries choosing the Tennessee Titans over better teams was a fantasy buzzkill this offseason. Through two weeks, the pessimism seemed more that justified, with Humphries logging just three receptions for four yards. In last week's game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Humphries gave fantasy players a glimmer of hope to take into Week 4.
Marcus Mariota connected on six of nine targets to Humphries for 93 yards. A.J. Brown is the only other Titans player besides Humphries to log at least three receptions and 65 yards in a single game.
That shows that not only is this offense not very good, but it also means the door is wide-open for Humphries to establish himself as the top target for Mariota. You should expect more of Humphries on Sunday in Atlanta against the Falcons. With some shuffling continuing to come in the Falcons secondary, this is a nice matchup for Humphries, who could push into the WR3 conversation.
Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks
It's been a great few days for the Week 4 fantasy stock of Dissly. In fact, business picked up so much that Dissly is arguably not a sleeper anymore, but because he's neither a household name nor an extensive fantasy producer to date, he stays in the sleeper talk this weekend.
The primary reason to use Dissly in any of your lineups in any format this week is the prime matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. They have surrendered more fantasy points to tight ends by a wide margin, with most of the damage done by T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews and Greg Olsen.
Dissly doesn't have the same cache as those three players, but he's more than just a player to plug in because of the matchup. In his last two games, Dissly has 11 receptions for 112 yards and three scores on 12 targets against the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints.
When you throw in the trade of Nick Vannett from the Seahawks to the Steelers, the stars have clearly aligned for Dissly to come through for the third straight week. Perhaps he'll graduate from sleeper to weekly starter in the near future.
Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants
If you let me sell you on Kyle Allen last week, you might not need a hard sell to consider Jones this week. If you think Jones is just a one-week wonder, let's look at what he did last week and how the schedule remains kind to him for Week 4.
In his first start, Jones took advantage of a below-average Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense to score 34.2 fantasy points, which made him QB2 behind only Russell Wilson. Jones got volume as a passer with 336 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-36 passing. Plus, he provided another outlet for production with four carries for 28 yards and two more scores on the ground.
Jones' second start is at home against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. They've been the fifth-easiest matchup for quarterbacks this season, right behind the Giants as the fourth-easiest matchup. That means we're looking at two bad defenses, which should translate into plenty of fantasy points.
Another top-12 week for Jones wouldn't be a surprise.
T.J. Yeldon, RB, Buffalo Bills
The rest of the sleeper group this week has a pretty clear path to production via obvious matchup advantages, talent, opportunity or a mix of all three factors. The case for Yeldon is more about the scoreboard turning in favor of the New England Patriots during the first quarter and remaining that way for the duration of the game.
The idea behind using Yeldon is that he turns into the hurry-up, pass-catching back for the Buffalo Bills, assuming they have a big margin to make up. That's been the case for each of the Patriots' first three opponents.
In three games, the Patriots have outscored the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets by a staggering 106-17 margin. In the first half of those games, New England had a 53-0 advantage.
With Devin Singletary sidelined by a hamstring injury in Week 3, Yeldon's snaps jumped from 7 percent in Week 2 to 37 percent last week. He turned eight carries into 30 yards and hauled in two of his three targets for 19 yards. Meanwhile, Frank Gore led the backfield with 63 percent of the snaps and produced 14 carries for 76 yards and a score in addition to two receptions for 13 yards.
If Buffalo is able to buck the trend and keep things close with the Patriots, then Yeldon may not fill a large enough role to have a solid fantasy outing. Plus, with Singletary getting in a limited practice on Thursday, he'll have a chance to return after just a one-week absence.
Using Yeldon will depend on Singletary's status and how much faith you have in the Patriots to continue their dominant ways. Yeldon would have solid flex value if all goes according to the ideal fantasy plans.
