Fantasy Football Week 4: Matt Camp's Top Sleepers at Every Position

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

We're settling into some early-season truths that can help you find sleepers. Even though teams and players can improve or fall off after a strong start, recognizing trends can bring some extra points to your starting lineup.

The Arizona Cardinals have one of the worst defenses in the league and have been especially bad against tight ends. You might not know who Will Dissly is, but you should and you will by the end of Week 4.

For all the talk of Darwin Thompson stepping into a bigger role in the wake of injuries to LeSean McCoy and Damien Williams, it was Darrel Williams who saw significant snaps and touches in Week 3. I was wrong about Thompson, but instead of being stubborn, it's important to pivot when opportunities don't arise as expected.

Last week's article didn't have huge success in terms of quantity, but Kyle Allen was a major hit with 24.3 fantasy points and a QB6 finish. It's almost like the Carolina Panthers get more out of the offense with a healthy quarterback who isn't compromised by injury.

This week's sleepers range from the obvious to post-hype players to those who need game script to create touches.

