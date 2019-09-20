Fantasy Football Week 3: Matt Camp's Top Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 6

Justin Berl/Getty Images

If you find yourself scrambling for a streaming option or sleeper to boost what feels like a sagging lineup, you're not alone.

Besides the mess at quarterback, you could be dealing with questions about Damien Williams (knee) or LeSean McCoy (ankle). Even if it's just for this week, you could be looking for some help from Darwin Thompson.

Our sleepers last week included Josh Allen (QB7), Raheem Mostert (RB3), Mecole Hardman (WR25) and DK Metcalf (WR29), so you got a good mix of flex options and/or a player who may have won you a matchup with a surprisingly strong performance.

This week's group has some obvious names likely heading for bigger roles because of other injuries as well as some deeper options who are getting a boost thanks to a positive matchup.

Need more help with your fantasy football lineup? Matt Camp solves your fantasy problems live on B/R Gridiron's new show, Your Fantasy Fire Drill. Download the B/R app now to submit your questions and tune in every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.