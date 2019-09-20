Fantasy Football Week 3: Matt Camp's Top Sleepers at Every PositionSeptember 20, 2019
Fantasy Football Week 3: Matt Camp's Top Sleepers at Every Position
If you find yourself scrambling for a streaming option or sleeper to boost what feels like a sagging lineup, you're not alone.
Besides the mess at quarterback, you could be dealing with questions about Damien Williams (knee) or LeSean McCoy (ankle). Even if it's just for this week, you could be looking for some help from Darwin Thompson.
Our sleepers last week included Josh Allen (QB7), Raheem Mostert (RB3), Mecole Hardman (WR25) and DK Metcalf (WR29), so you got a good mix of flex options and/or a player who may have won you a matchup with a surprisingly strong performance.
This week's group has some obvious names likely heading for bigger roles because of other injuries as well as some deeper options who are getting a boost thanks to a positive matchup.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers
Through two weeks, Jimmy Garoppolo sits at QB16 with 17.6 fantasy points per game, which is solid but not spectacular. However, he's coming off a QB6 finish in Week 2 after posting 296 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in an impressive victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
If you believe in Kyle Shanahan is a genius play-caller (and you should), then you have faith in Garoppolo as a streamer and possibly even a weekly starter. That includes this week, as Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers host the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Through two weeks, the Steelers have yielded the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks after matchups with Tom Brady and Russell Wilson. Those QBs combined for 641 yards and six touchdowns against the Steelers.
A home game for Garoppolo with a reeling defense coming to town is a nice opportunity to get him in your lineup.
Darwin Thompson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
After the Kansas City Chiefs traded Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans but before they brought in LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson had some fantasy buzz as Damien Williams' backup. Once McCoy signed, the buzz was gone and Thompson's role appeared to be minimal.
Through two games, Thompson has a catch for three yards and a single carry for one yard over a total of six snaps. By comparison, Williams logged 84 snaps (42 percent) with 22 carries for 34 yards and a score in addition to nine receptions for 87 yards on 11 targets. McCoy rushed 21 times for 104 yards and caught all four of his targets for 12 yards while playing 51 snaps (25.5 percent).
Thompson's role could be on the rise this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens if Williams or McCoy is unavailable. Williams has yet to practice this week because of a knee injury, while McCoy (ankle) went from no practice to limited practice.
If one of them can't go, Thompson would have some flex appeal. If both players sit, Thompson could be a top-15 option by default even in a tough matchup. Keep an eye on the health of this backfield.
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Just two weeks ago, the Philadelphia Eagles looked like one of the deeper offenses in the league. As we head toward the full slate of Week 3 games, that depth will be tested.
After turning Wednesday's practice into a walkthrough because of the rash of injuries, the Eagles resumed normal practice Thursday. However, they did so without Alshon Jeffery (calf), DeSean Jackson (abdomen) and Dallas Goedert (calf), per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, who believes none of them will be on the field for Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions.
Nelson Agholor is the obvious pickup from the waiver wire, and Zach Ertz should easily lead the team in targets. But that still leaves room for more, which is where Arcega-Whiteside could be utilized.
With Jeffery limited to just 7 percent of the snaps in Week 2, Arcega-Whiteside had a 93 percent snap share. He should step into Jeffery's role against the Lions and would be doing so against a defense that's allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.
The increase in opportunities and beatable matchup are good reasons to consider him in Week 3.
Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys
While I wouldn't be in any rush to get Witten in my fantasy broadcaster lineup, you have to recognize his contributions to the Dallas Cowboys during the first two weeks of the year.
Witten is TE12 for the season with 11.5 fantasy points per game. While that might not seem like much, he's outscoring George Kittle, Eric Ebron, Jimmy Graham, Jared Cook and O.J. Howard.
He might not be the top target he was in the past, but he remains a safety valve for Dak Prescott and could see a slight boost in targets with wide receiver Michael Gallup sidelined by a knee injury.
Also, you should consider Witten for at least this week because he draws the fantasy-friendly Miami Dolphins defense. In addition to their status as the worst team in the league, only the Arizona Cardinals surrendered more points to tight ends over the first two weeks.
If you're looking for a good tight end play this weekend, you should be on Witten.
Kyle Allen, QB, Carolina Panthers
In what may be my deepest sleeper in over 20 years of fantasy football, we're looking to Allen because of Cam Newton's expected absence.
Newton wasn't playing well this season, and the Carolina Panthers have still been able to produce the RB3 (Christian McCaffrey), WR27 (DJ Moore) and TE9 (Greg Olsen). While that's nothing special, it shows the offense can still function with shaky quarterback play.
Enter Allen in what will be the second start of his career.
In Week 17 last year, Allen got the nod against the New Orleans Saints and was able to complete 16 of 27 passes for 228 yards and two scores while carrying the ball five times for 19 yards and another touchdown.
Allen's mobility isn't at the level of a healthy Newton, but he can and will run. When in doubt, he can look to his legs, which is a nice bonus if he struggles to gain yards through the air.
Luckily, the road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals is one about which Allen shouldn't have to worry. The Cardinals gave up the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks during the first two weeks of the season in battles with Matthew Stafford and Lamar Jackson.
Once again, this is a desperation play. If you're willing to look past the lack of experience, Allen does have rushing ability and a positive matchup on his side.
Devin Smith, WR, Dallas Cowboys
After suggesting Witten as the lone tight end sleeper for Week 3, I decided against going with another possession receiver for the Cowboys in Randall Cobb. He's widely available if you want to play it somewhat safe on the waiver wire, but he doesn't have the upside of Smith.
That upside is worth considering because it has a great chance of hitting in this week's matchup. Over the first two games, the Miami Dolphins watched wide receivers rack up the seventh-most points allowed to the position in 2019.
Plus, the Dolphins defense, which wasn't good coming into the season, decided to make things worse by trading safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Smith's first catches of the season came in last week's win over the Washington Redskins. He hauled in all three of his targets for 74 yards, which included a 51-yard touchdown. The 27-year-old logged just 26 percent of the snaps, but that number should rise with Michael Gallup, who averaged 72 percent of the snaps in his first two games, sidelined by a knee procedure.
To reiterate, Cobb is worth grabbing if you want to play it safe, hoping for 10 fantasy points and nothing more. Smith has more boom-or-bust potential, but he should be considered in this juicy matchup since a single big play could be enough to justify his spot in your lineup.
