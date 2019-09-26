2019 MLB Free Agents: Predictions for Top Pitchers Set to Hit Open Market

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The 2019 MLB season might go down as the year of the long ball, but pitchers could rule the upcoming free-agent market.

With all due to respect to Anthony Rendon, this crop of free-agent hitters can't match the buzz of last year's, when Bryce Harper and Manny Machado dominated the deadlines.

Instead, that publicity starts with Gerrit Cole, baseball's newest member of the 300-strikeout club. The 29-year-old leads a talented group of free-agent hurlers, which could get a lot more interesting depending on how Stephen Strasburg handles the opt-out in his contract.

There might be several difference-making arms on the market. We'll peak into our crystal ball to

Top Pitching Free Agents

Gerrit Cole, RHP, age 29



Never challenge Cole to a game of darts. Granted, we're not sure if he's actually any good, but judging by the way he's pitched, it's probably one bullseye after the next.

If not for a relatively slow start, he would be running away with the AL Cy Young award. Over his last 21 starts, he owns a 1.78 ERA with a .170 batting average against and 216 strikeouts to 29 walks in 141.2 innings.

"He's playing a video game," Houston Astros teammate Alex Bregman told reporters. "It's ridiculous. He pushes a button and puts it wherever he wants."

Hitting the market ahead of his 30th birthday should do wonders for Cole's bank account. He doesn't really have a rival in this class, even if anyone questions whether he could be as dominant as Houston (he had a 3.50 career ERA before arriving there in a Jan. 2018 trade).

Every team in need of more pitching (probably every one) would love to land Cole. ESPN's Jeff Passan listed the Astros, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves as clubs "positioned and motivated" to at least explore signing him.



Given the mountain of money surely coming Cole's way, a major-market landing spot seems likeliest.

Prediction: Cole signs the biggest contract ever for a starter with the Angels.



Stephen Strasburg, RHP, age 31

For free agents, timing is like location in real estate; it's everything.

A year ago, Stephen Strasburg was battling both the injury-prone label and middling (for him) results. His 22 starts were his fewest since 2011. His 3.74 ERA was the worst of his career.

If you told someone then that he'd be considering opting out of his remaining four years and $100 million now, you would have been laughed out of the building. But he recently made his 32nd start (second-most of his career), he's shaved nearly half of a run off his ERA (3.37) and his 1.05 WHIP matches the third-best of his career.

Add the current numbers up, and they're equaling "increasing speculation in the industry that he will opt out," MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported.

Strasburg, another Scott Boras client, will surely gauge what's out there, and maybe he'll sniff out something more appealing that puts him much closer to (or directly in) his native San Diego.

But given the chilly reception recent free agents have received and Strasburg's previous struggles with injuries, he might be best off using the opt-out as leverage for a longer, richer deal with Washington.

Prediction: Strasburg extends his contract with the Nationals.

Madison Bumgarner, LHP, age 30

Madison Bumgarner might not be the mythical postseason hero known as the great MadBum anymore, but he won't have trouble collecting major coin.

He brings value to his ball club, without question. He leads the NL with 207.2 innings pitched. He has 203 strikeouts against only 43 walks. His 3.90 ERA is better than you think given the game's current power climate.

Given his history with the San Francisco Giants and solid statistics, staying put is a real possibility.

"I think [president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi] has had ongoing discussions with his representatives throughout the 2019 season," Giants CEO Larry Baer told the San Francisco Chronicle's Henry Schulman. "I don't want to get into what is or isn't being discussed, but I know they've kept open lines of communication."

Then again, given the Giants' apparent need to rebuild, maybe the two decide they're better off apart.

Bumgarner could be a nice consolation prize for those who fall short in the Cole (or Strasburg) sweepstakes. The Yankees, Astros, Phillies and Minnesota Twins all had interest in Bumgarner around the trade deadline, and each could make sense in free agency for different reasons.

Houston would be fascinating, Minnesota could be all kinds of fun, and Philly badly needs a pitching boost. But if the Yankees can't land Cole or Strasburg, they could almost assuredly work Bumgarner into the budget.

Prediction: Bumgarner signs a five-year deal with the Yankees.