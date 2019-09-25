Melvin Gordon Rumors: RB Was 'Open' to Texans Trade Before Reporting to Chargers

September 26, 2019

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 file photo, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. Gordon is going into the final year of his contract. The fifth-year running back said after practice that he didn’t want to miss any practices but also didn’t rule out not being here when the team conducts its first training camp practice, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 . (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon was reportedly "open" to a trade that would have sent him to the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the news, although he noted that "the Chargers never really made trading Gordon to any team a viable option." That meant Gordon had to report to the team if he wanted the 2019 campaign to count toward his eventual free agency.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Gordon will report to the Chargers on Thursday and end his holdout.

Gordon is scheduled for unrestricted free agency after this season, although the Chargers have the option of franchise-tagging him.

Production has not been a question for the Wisconsin product, who is a two-time Pro Bowler who ran for 1,105 yards in 2017 and tallied 885 rushing yards, 490 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Los Angeles is just 1-2 without him this year even though Austin Ekeler has largely been effective in his place.

Houston made no secret it was fine trading for a running back this offseason. It acquired Duke Johnson from the Cleveland Browns in early August and then landed Carlos Hyde in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 1. The Hyde trade came after Lamar Miller was lost for the season to a torn ACL.

There would have been plenty of room for a running back as effective as Gordon in the Texans backfield.

Johnson is a pass-catching back who had 24 total yards in Sunday's win over the Chargers, while Hyde averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry in each of the last two seasons. Hyde has been solid this year, but he is something of a journeyman and has played for the San Francisco 49ers, Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Texans since 2017.

Alas, Gordon remained in Los Angeles and will look to help the Chargers turn their disappointing start around and reach the playoffs for the second straight year.

