James Milner Scores, Liverpool Beat Milton Keynes Dons 2-0 in EFL Cup

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool's fantastic start to the domestic season goes on.

On Wednesday, it was MK Dons in the Carabao Cup that played the role of victim, being beaten 2-0.

James Milner and Ki-Jana Hoever filled the scoresheet for the Reds, leading a group that was far from Liverpool's first-choice team and featured a number of young prospects, including teenagers Rhian Brewster (19), Curtis Jones (18), Hoever (17) and Harvey Elliott (16).

But Liverpool's youth movement—alongside veterans like Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Dejan Lovren—was too much for League One's MK Dons to deal with, as Liverpool dominated possession (78 percent) and controlled the play throughout, minus a few MK Dons surges on the counter that could have easily resulted in goals.

MK Dons weren't without their opportunities, though. Conor McGrandles missed an absolute sitter in the box in the 11th minute after Lovren failed to deal with a deep delivery toward the box and was dispossessed by Sam Nombe. He sent a cross into the box for McGrandles, who curled his first-time shot over the bar.

Jordan Bowery had his own chance in the 59th minute, as Russell Martin's flick-on in the box found him in front of goal, but his misdirected effort hit the woodwork and careened away from goal. Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher also had to make a brilliant save in the 76th minute, somehow stopping Bowery's free header in the box.

So MK Dons had their chances. They weren't afraid to send numbers forward, especially late in the game, as they hunted goals. Unlike Liverpool, however, they couldn't capitalise on the opportunities they created.

Granted, Liverpool could have easily had a far higher tally of goals themselves, hitting the woodwork three times, Elliott doing so twice. Milner also missed a golden chance in the 26th minute after Elliott found him at the far post with a beautiful cross. Milner pushed his header wide, however.

Suffice to say, Elliott impressed on his debut.

Milner will be forgiven, though, after scoring the opening salvo in the 41st minute. His powerful shot was sent directly at goalkeeper Stuart Moore, who should have caught it without incident. Instead, he fumbled the ball backwards and his lunging attempt to swat the ball to safety instead sent it into the side netting.

Hoever doubled the advantage in the 69th minute, heading home Milner's lovely cross into the box.

All in all, it was an exciting game that had more than two goals in it, and both sides will perhaps be disappointed that several chances were left wanting. Liverpool's youngsters were poised and up for the game, however, handling an MK Dons side that didn't seem intimidated facing the European champions.

It's on to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup for Liverpool, who may give the youngsters another chance to earn some valuable experience while the first-choice players busy themselves with dreams of repeating in Europe and winning the Premier League in the process.

Jurgen Klopp will find the right balance of young and old. He hasn't made many missteps thus far as the Reds continue to stake their claim as the best club in the world at the moment.