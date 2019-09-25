Pac vs. Adam 'Hangman' Page Set for AEW on TNT Debut, NXT Creative News, More

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Pac vs. Page Announced for AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced Wednesday that Pac and Adam "Hangman" Page will face off on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT live from Washington, D.C., next week:

The match is significant since it was originally supposed to take place at Double or Nothing in May before reported creative differences led to it being called off.

Instead, Page and Pac clashed in a match at an indie show in England, which saw Page win by disqualification. Page then won the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing to earn a AEW World Championship match at All Out in August.

Pac finally made his in-ring debut for AEW at All Out as the injury replacement for Jon Moxley against Kenny Omega. Pac surprisingly won the match, which gives him momentum entering AEW Dynamite's inaugural show.

Page faced Chris Jericho in the main event of All Out, but he fell to the Judas Effect, leading to Jericho to be crowned the first AEW world champion.

The match against Pac gives him an opportunity to get back on track, and it also gives AEW a big-time match with the potential to steal the show.

In addition to Pac vs. Page, AEW is advertising Cody vs. Sammy Guevara, Nyla Rose vs. Riho for the AEW women's title, and Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Jericho and two mystery partners.

On the night AEW Dynamite debuts, it will face stiff competition from WWE NXT, which could feature multiple title matches.

NXT, 205 Live Reportedly Under Same Management

NXT and 205 Live could have some similarities moving forward.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), the NXT creative team is now handling creative duties for 205 Live as well.

This comes after NXT founder Triple H stated that NXT and 205 Live would be under the same umbrella. That led to speculation that the weekly 205 Live show on WWE Network would be no more, but that apparently isn't the case.

Per PWInsider (h/t Middleton), 205 Live will move from Tuesday nights to Fridays nights along with SmackDown and continue to air on WWE Network.

Even if 205 Live does remain intact, it appears there will be a great deal of crossover with NXT. That was clear last week when Oney Lorcan and Lio Rush faced each other in a Cruiserweight Championship No. 1 contender's match on NXT.

Continuity between NXT and 205 Live could be a great thing for both shows moving forward, especially since there is so much interchangeable talent with the ability to thrive on either brand.

WWE Pulls NXT UK Talent from Indie Show

Southside Wrestling Entertainment announced Wednesday that it pulled several NXT UK Superstars from an upcoming show:

SWE promoted its 9th Anniversary Show on Oct. 26 as its final event, and it was set to be a star-studded affair featuring the likes of Ligero, Joseph Conners, NXT UK women's champion Kay Lee Ray, Ilja Dragunov, Xia Brookside and Saxon Huxley.

In the announcement, SWE noted that it had spent a great deal on flyers and other advertising for the show after agreeing to all conditions laid out by WWE, but the cancellations rendered them unusable.

WWE has snapped up a ton of talent from the UK wrestling scene in recent years for use in NXT and NXT UK. WWE has a working relationship with Progress, which has allowed some of the wrestlers to branch out, but the company seems to be cracking down on working with other companies.

After the 9th Anniversary Show, SWE is set to be absorbed by Revolution Pro Wrestling, which is where its talent will work.

Unfortunately for SWE and its fans, it doesn't appear it will get to put on the type of supershow it originally planned.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).