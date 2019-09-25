Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Stipe Miocic's year appears to be over.

The UFC heavyweight champion's agent said the fighter is "highly unlikely" to fight again this year as he recovers from an eye injury suffered against Daniel Cormier at UFC 241, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN. Miocic won that fight in August by fourth-round knockout, but the fallout could keep him from competing until at least 2020.

"I'll be ready to fight when I can see out of both eyes again," Miocic told Okamoto. "I can't wait to defend my belt."

The injury occured when Cormier inadvertently poked Miocic in the eye during the rematch.

"Mr. Miocic sustained a major retina injury from multiple eye pokes during his bout at UFC 241," his agent, Jim Walter told Okamoto. "Our client's health and safety is our top priority. We are excited for him to return to action when he is healthy to compete in his seventh consecutive world title fight."

Cormier, who won the first fight between the two at UFC 226 in 2018, is hoping for a rematch.

"I'm gonna fight this guy again," he said Monday. "My intention is to fight him in the right way. ... It has to be against Stipe—no one else matters."

"We run it back," he added. "A true heavyweight rivalry will carry a sport, and I think right now we have that with Stipe and I. I intend to go back and get the job done and fight the way I train to fight." UFC President Dana White said the third fight was in the works earlier in September, so it appears Cormier will get his wish.

That won't be happening in 2019, however, with Miocic scheduled to have his eye reevaluated in three weeks. Even if he doesn't have to have another procedure on the injury, his training period would take him into 2020.

Cormier, 40, essentially has said he'll put off retirement to fight Miocic one last time. Had he won, he may have chosen to go out on top. For now, he waits. And at this point, that means he'll be waiting until sometime next year.