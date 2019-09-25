Rhian Brewster Says He's Willing to Wait for Liverpool Chance Under Jurgen Klopp

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has said he's willing to wait for his first-team breakthrough at Anfield and believes in the plans manager Jurgen Klopp has for him.

Brewster, 19, has long trained with Liverpool's senior stars and spent time in the squad, and he could make his senior debut away to MK Dons in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

The striker spoke to the Mirror's Jake Polden at the FIFA 20 world premiere and said he has faith in Klopp despite not yet making his professional debut:



"Of course you're always disappointed not to get into the team, but the manager has a plan for me and if that plan was not to be on the bench then that's what it is.

"You look to every game and think, 'This might be my opportunity,' but the manager has something for me, so I'm going to wait. I can't wait to be involved in it."

Liverpool's first-choice front three is led by Roberto Firmino, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane flanked to the right and left, respectively. Divock Origi, who is Klopp's reserve striker, signed a new long-term contract in July.

Assistant first-team coach Pep Lijnders recently spoke at a press conference and gave a glowing review of Brewster's abilities, as well as his personality, per Anfield Watch:

Brewster acknowledged his first-team chances were boosted by the exit of Daniel Sturridge, who signed for Trabzonspor after he was released by the Reds last summer.

"One less striker gives you more opportunity to break into the first team, so of course Sturridge going there is more opportunity for me to play. You look at every single signing and Klopp not signing another striker, it seems he has faith in me to do a job as well," he said.

Klopp has shown he's a believer in promoting youth, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, 20, and Joe Gomez, 22, having become settled fixtures in defence under the German when fully fit.

The German manager addressed the need for patience in developing each young player's career path, per Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo:

Brewster has scored 11 goals and recorded nine assists in 26 Premier League 2 appearances, per Transfermarkt, but it's natural he may grow more desperate for first-team involvement as time wears on.

The 2017 under-17 World Cup winner could be in line for his senior debut at Stadium MK on Wednesday, and Brewster will be eager to make the most of his opportunities considering the quality in front of him.