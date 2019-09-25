Two Men Charged in Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac Attempted Robbery Case

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Two men have been charged following the attempted robbery involving Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in north London in July.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police confirmed 30-year-old Ashley Smith and 26-year-old Jordan Northover have both been charged with attempted robbery and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place following the incident in Platts Lane on July 25.

Additionally, Smith was charged with possession of class B drugs (cannabis).

Security footage emerged at the time of Kolasinac heroically fighting off the attackers, who had targeted Ozil's car on a scooter, and at least one of whom appeared to be wielding a knife:

Ozil remained in his car before driving away as the Bosnia and Herzegovina full-back confronted the offenders.

According to ESPN FC, a source said the German playmaker was attempting to protect his wife Amine Gulse, who was also in the car, and he was pursued by the masked attackers for five minutes before he arrived at Turkish restaurant Likya in Golders Green, where employees gave him assistance.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and Kolasinac, 26, sent out a tweet the day after to reassure fans:

Platts Lane is situated in the Childs Hill area of north London, around five miles away from Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

After the incident, Ozil and Kolasinac were withdrawn from the Arsenal squad for their first game of the 2019-20 Premier League season against Newcastle United.

They have both subsequently returned to the side this term as the Gunners have accrued 11 points from six matches.