Athletics RP Lou Trivino Done for Season with Rib Injury from Slipping in Shower

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino works against the Texas Rangers during a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. Trivino will miss the rest of the regular season and likely the playoffs after cracking a rib falling in the shower. Manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday, Sept. 24, he did not expect Trivino to be available in the postseason should the A’s secure a spot after the 27-year-old right-hander was injured in his Bay Area apartment last week. “We’re saying, for sure, the regular season,” Melvin said. “He’s going to get a second opinion, I think, at some point in time here, but it doesn’t look great, unfortunately.” (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics are down a relief pitcher for the rest of the regular season and perhaps the playoffs, and they can blame the shower for the misfortune.

According to the Associated Press, relief pitcher Lou Trivino fell in the shower in his apartment and cracked a rib. Manager Bob Melvin said the right-hander is "for sure" out for the rest of the regular season and added, "it doesn't look great" when talking about his potential playoff availability.

Oakland will need to find a way into the postseason without Trivino and holds a one-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the race for the top American League wild-card spot. The A's are also just 1.5 games ahead of the pursuing Cleveland Indians, so a playoff berth is not assured at this point.

In terms of on-field production, this would have been a more significant loss last year.

Trivino posted a 2.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 74 innings as a rookie during the 2018 campaign but has experienced a significant drop-off this year with a 5.25 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 60 innings. He dealt with thumb and elbow injuries early in the season that may have impacted his performance.

He isn't the only Athletics relief pitcher who will miss the rest of the season.

The AP noted Blake Treinen is also sidelined because of a back and hip injury. The right-hander has a 4.91 ERA in 2019.

