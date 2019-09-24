Super Bowl 54 Odds: Patriots Betting Favorites over Chiefs, Cowboys After Week 3

Uncredited/Associated Press

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots remain the favorites to take home yet another Lombardi Trophy in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Super Bowl odds. The Patriots are listed at +250 (bet $100 to win $250), while Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are next at +400.

The undefeated Dallas Cowboys are the highest NFC team on the list at +800, and any bettors wanting to put money down on a lost cause can wager on the Miami Dolphins at +2,000,000.

It comes as no surprise the Patriots pace the field given their early performances.

They allowed a combined three points in their opening two wins against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, then they handled the New York Jets in a 30-14 victory that was more of a blowout than the score might indicate because head coach Bill Belichick took Brady out early.

Their spot atop the AFC East will be at stake in Week 4's showdown with the 3-0 Buffalo Bills, but backing New England has been the safest bet in the NFL during recent years.

Brady and Co. have reached four of the last five Super Bowls, winning three of them, and they always seem to hit their stride by January.

If anyone in the AFC is going to stand in their way, it figures to be the Chiefs. Kansas City forced overtime against New England in last season's AFC Championship Game and has the reigning MVP in Mahomes leading the way with potential breakout targets Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman featured in an aerial attack that will also showcase Sammy Watkins and, when he returns from a shoulder injury, Tyreek Hill.

The odds reflect an impending showdown between Brady and Mahomes, especially after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

Aside from the Cowboys, a number of NFC teams could be waiting for the winner. The defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears round out the top seven, underscoring how competitive the conference is this year.