WWE NXT Results: Main Event Falls Short and Biggest Takeaways from 2nd USA Show
Last week's premiere of WWE NXT on USA was a great start to what will undoubtedly be an amazing run. It felt like the NXT of old with a bit of magic dust sprinkled on top to make it a bit more special.
This week's episode represented a buffer between the soft debut and next week's push for a full two-hour slot on USA, so a dip in significance was anticipated and, for the most part, carried out.
Wednesday's show might not have been as historic for the developmental brand as last week's, but there were still some noteworthy takeaways to discuss.
Some parts of this episode landed rather well while others were more of a low point than a highlight, so let's take a look at what stood out from the most recent edition of NXT.
Full Match Results
- Keith Lee defeated Dominik Dijakovic by pinfall.
- Dakota Kai defeated Taynara Conti by pinfall.
- Matt Riddle defeated Killian Dain by submission in a Street Fight to become the No. 1 contender for Adam Cole's NXT Championship.
- Rhea Ripley defeated Kayden Carter by pinfall.
- Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Ever-Rise by pinfall.
- Cameron Grimes defeated Raul Mendoza by pinfall.
- Kushida, Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated Imperium by pinfall.
Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic Will Be Huge Stars in WWE's Future
Every time Dominik Dijakovic and Keith Lee step into a ring, they manage to do something that is among the most impressive things in that show.
This is amplified even more when they are able to go at it like two hungry titans.
At 6'7", Dijakovic is among the tallest Superstars in WWE, towering over many on the NXT roster and able to perform as if he's a cruiserweight.
Not to be outdone, Lee is 6'2" and defies his 340-pound frame with the speed and agility of someone half his size. The sky is normally well above the limit for heavyweights, but he proves he is truly limitless.
Their stamina and intensity in this match, complete with some surprising reversals and even a Canadian Destroyer off the turnbuckle, showed that even the largest athletes in the yellow brand can make their mark.
If this trend continues, they should be huge players on Raw and SmackDown. In the meantime, they'll continue to wow audiences and steal the show on NXT to help put it on the map in this new era.
Dakota Kai Has Been Missed
Some amazing Superstars have been featured in the NXT women's division over the past few months while Dakota Kai was on the shelf with a torn ACL.
Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, Io Shirai and Candice LeRae, in particular, took charge to pose considerable threats to Shayna Baszler's championship, and lesser-seen talent such as Xia Li stepped up to fill the gap as well.
But there has been a lot of doom and gloom in this division for months with Shirai turning heel, Yim having to fight dirty to even the odds, and Belair's cocky attitude sometimes getting out of control. Everyone has seemed so angry and bitter.
Thankfully, with her return Wednesday night, Kai has brought a little more optimism to help counteract all that darkness.
Rocking a new look, she appeared fresh and ready to go, clearly fighting back tears and goosebumps from the overwhelming emotions of being back in the ring.
That unbridled enthusiasm translated in her performance, too. The match itself was nothing special, as it was more of a short showcase of Kai's offense, but it was still good to see someone so passionate about wrestling able to return from injury and score a victory.
Whether she sticks around in NXT or makes a play for the NXT UK Women's Championship, Kai is a welcome addition to either roster.
WWE Still Isn't Done Messing with People's Names
One of the most confusing things that happens from time to time in WWE is when a Superstar's first or last name is dropped out of nowhere.
More often than not, nobody addresses the difference, no reason is given for the change and the WWE Universe is left wondering why the company felt the need to make such a meaningless alteration.
Apollo Crews lost and regained his last name. Ali poked fun about this on Twitter after a match against Andrade. A dozen or more names from Big E to Rusev have all become mononymous at some point.
It seems giving Erick Rowan and Luke Harper their first names back recently has come with a price as now, Taynara Conti is simply being announced as Taynara.
It's mind-boggling who makes these calls and why.
She stands to gain nothing from just being Taynara, as it changes nothing about her personality, appearance or presentation. The Conti name isn't offensive or causing any rights problems, so why bother shortening it?
One of these days, when Braun Strowman just becomes Braun and Mojo Rawley is simply Mojo, Triple H might as well go by H. Then, maybe WWE can finally realize how silly these name changes can be and stop trying to fix something that isn't broken.
Matt Riddle and Killian Dain's Street Fight Was Underwhelming
Matt Riddle and Killian Dain have been feuding since July 17—technically, June 13 if you go by the taping date of that episode.
For months, their entire feud has consisted of stalling the inevitable confrontation. Every time they got their hands on each other, it was a quick brawl that ended in a non-finish.
Finally, when it seemed WWE would stop dragging this out and have them properly battle in last week's Street Fight, the two had another do-nothing skirmish and it was pushed forward another week.
By this point, Riddle and Dain had to deliver something amazing for all the waiting to be worth it, but they failed to reach those expectations.
Nothing about this was interesting or memorable. It's likely everyone's forgotten every part already.
Dain didn't come out of it looking like a monster and Riddle wasn't positioned as a beastslayer ready to take Adam Cole's title. The post-match submission The King of Bros did to the champion had more impact than the match itself.
Street Fights, especially when a feud that has had this long to stew, should go beyond what normally happens between the ropes, yet most of this took place in the ring. When they did leave, a commercial break interrupted what seemed like the best action, and coverage returned nearly mid-crash through a table.
That's great for those in attendance, but everyone watching on television missed out on what was likely the best No Disqualification parts of this Street Fight.
Kendo sticks are overused in modern WWE Extreme Rules matches, so that and one chair as the only real weaponry made this a muted version of what should have been a brutal battle, especially for the main event of the second week on USA.
Where Are the Other NXT Breakout Tournament Superstars?
One would think Cameron Grimes was the winner of the NXT Breakout Tournament after becoming the only one of the eight competitors to be given a spotlight in recent weeks.
Jordan Myles put up a valiant effort in his title opportunity against Cole and hasn't been featured since.
Joaquin Wilde is injured, which explains his absence, but the same can't be said for the others.
Angel Garza and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott seem to do more on 205 Live, Boa and Bronson Reed had one losing effort a piece against Damian Priest and Shane Thorne, respectively, and Dexter Lumis hasn't done anything at all.
Why is Grimes the only one getting any time and where is this all leading?
It doesn't seem likely he'd fight for a title, as his heel character wouldn't mesh well against another heel like Roderick Strong or Cole. Is he simply being featured because WWE likes him best, or is there a babyface lined up to take him down a peg and this is just the process of building him to that point?
Whatever the case, it would be nice to see someone like Lumis wrestle again soon so he isn't completely forgotten about, even if that means Grimes has to take a step back for one week.
