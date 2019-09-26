WWE NXT Results: Main Event Falls Short and Biggest Takeaways from 2nd USA Show

5 of 6

Matt Riddle and Killian Dain have been feuding since July 17—technically, June 13 if you go by the taping date of that episode.

For months, their entire feud has consisted of stalling the inevitable confrontation. Every time they got their hands on each other, it was a quick brawl that ended in a non-finish.

Finally, when it seemed WWE would stop dragging this out and have them properly battle in last week's Street Fight, the two had another do-nothing skirmish and it was pushed forward another week.

By this point, Riddle and Dain had to deliver something amazing for all the waiting to be worth it, but they failed to reach those expectations.

Nothing about this was interesting or memorable. It's likely everyone's forgotten every part already.

Dain didn't come out of it looking like a monster and Riddle wasn't positioned as a beastslayer ready to take Adam Cole's title. The post-match submission The King of Bros did to the champion had more impact than the match itself.

Street Fights, especially when a feud that has had this long to stew, should go beyond what normally happens between the ropes, yet most of this took place in the ring. When they did leave, a commercial break interrupted what seemed like the best action, and coverage returned nearly mid-crash through a table.

That's great for those in attendance, but everyone watching on television missed out on what was likely the best No Disqualification parts of this Street Fight.

Kendo sticks are overused in modern WWE Extreme Rules matches, so that and one chair as the only real weaponry made this a muted version of what should have been a brutal battle, especially for the main event of the second week on USA.