Brock Lesnar and 13 Stars Who Must Switch Brands in 2019 WWE Draft

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

The Superstar Shake-up was such a mess in April that the WWE draft is set to return to help fix the rosters for SmackDown's upcoming move to Fox.

On October 11 and 14, several Superstars will find a new home as the Wild Card Rule that has allowed wrestlers to travel between the brands is disbanded.

Now more than ever, WWE must learn from the mistakes of the Superstar Shake-up and approach these trades with care to ensure both brands have a versatile group to work with leading up to WrestleMania 36.

There's no telling what the company has in store for the future of these shows, but some names stand out for consideration in the upcoming draft.

Here are 13 Superstars who should be traded to the opposing brand in the WWE draft.