Former Suns, Bulls Guard Tyler Ulis Signs Reported 1-Year Contract with Kings

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IISeptember 24, 2019

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL - OCTOBER 28: Tyler Ulis #0 of the Windy City Bulls poses for a portrait during the G-League Media Day on October 28, 2018 at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)
Randy Belice/Getty Images

Tyler Ulis has signed with the Sacramento Kings, the team announced Tuesday. 

ABC10's Sean Cunningham reported the deal is for one year and worth $1.67 million, part of which is guaranteed.

It's sort of a full-circle moment for Ulis, who according to NBC Sports Bay Area's James Ham had worked out in Sacramento last season but opted to sign as a free agent with the Golden State Warriors

The 23-year-old guard appeared in four games with the Warriors before the team waived him in October. The Chicago Bulls picked up Ulis, but he played in just one game before again being waived on Dec. 21.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

