Former Suns, Bulls Guard Tyler Ulis Signs Reported 1-Year Contract with Kings

Tyler Ulis has signed with the Sacramento Kings, the team announced Tuesday.

ABC10's Sean Cunningham reported the deal is for one year and worth $1.67 million, part of which is guaranteed.

It's sort of a full-circle moment for Ulis, who according to NBC Sports Bay Area's James Ham had worked out in Sacramento last season but opted to sign as a free agent with the Golden State Warriors.

The 23-year-old guard appeared in four games with the Warriors before the team waived him in October. The Chicago Bulls picked up Ulis, but he played in just one game before again being waived on Dec. 21.

