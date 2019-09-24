Bucks Fined $50K for Publicly Discussing Giannis' 2020 Supermax Contract Offer

Bucks Fined $50K for Publicly Discussing Giannis' 2020 Supermax Contract OfferSeptember 24, 2019
Stating the obvious apparently costs $50,000 in the NBA.
According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, the league fined the Milwaukee Bucks after general manager Jon Horst told fans at a town hall event the Bucks plan to offer Giannis Antetokounmpo a supermax extension when they're eligible to do so.
