Bucks Fined $50K for Publicly Discussing Giannis' 2020 Supermax Contract Offer

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 08: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks leaves the court after a win over the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on May 08, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Celtics 116-91. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Stating the obvious apparently costs $50,000 in the NBA.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, the league fined the Milwaukee Bucks after general manager Jon Horst told fans at a town hall event the Bucks plan to offer Giannis Antetokounmpo a supermax extension when they're eligible to do so.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Nets Confirm KD Is Expected to Miss the Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nets Confirm KD Is Expected to Miss the Season

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    LaMelo Picking Up No. 1 Buzz 📈

    NBA exec tells ESPN that LaMelo's play in NBL puts him in conversation for No. 1 overall 'if he keeps this up'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaMelo Picking Up No. 1 Buzz 📈

    NBA exec tells ESPN that LaMelo's play in NBL puts him in conversation for No. 1 overall 'if he keeps this up'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    One Gotta Go: Booker vs. Mitchell vs. Tatum vs. Fox

    Our writers debate the topic that won Monday's B/R NBA poll ⬇️

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    One Gotta Go: Booker vs. Mitchell vs. Tatum vs. Fox

    Our writers debate the topic that won Monday's B/R NBA poll ⬇️

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Fear Kuzma (Foot) Might Not Be Ready for Camp

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Fear Kuzma (Foot) Might Not Be Ready for Camp

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report