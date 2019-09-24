NBA Rumors: Luka Doncic's 3rd-Year Contract Option Picked Up by Mavericks

Joseph Zucker
September 24, 2019

The Dallas Mavericks exercised their 2020-21 club option in Luka Doncic's contract, according to The Athletic's Tim Cato

Doncic will earn a little more than $8 million next season and will have one more year before he's eligible for restricted free agency in 2022.

Many expected Doncic to make an immediate impact on Dallas given his previous professional experience in Spain. Still, the 20-year-old exceeded expectations. He averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists en route to winning Rookie of the Year.

Doncic is the centerpiece of the Mavericks' future, arguably even more so than Kristaps Porzingis. He's four years younger than Porzingis, who hasn't appeared in an NBA game since tearing his ACL in February 2018.

Together, Doncic and Porzingis are Dallas' route back to the NBA Finals. The Mavs seem to be banking on the pair to either win a title on their own or make the franchise an attractive landing spot for a third star in free agency or a trade.

Dallas already made a significant investment in Porzingis, signing him to a five-year, $158.2 million extension this summer.

Assuming Doncic continues on his current developmental path, he has every reason to expect a max offer in 2022.

