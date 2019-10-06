Becky Lynch Beats Sasha Banks, Retains Raw Women's Title at WWE Hell in a Cell

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In only the second women's Hell in a Cell match in WWE history, Becky Lynch beat Sasha Banks on Sunday to retain the Raw Women's Championship.

In addition to the cell cage itself, the two rivals used a number of weapons around the ring to inflict further punishment on one another.

Banks threw a number of chairs into the ring, inadvertently sealing her fate in the process. Lynch recovered and hit The Boss with a Bexploder Suplex from the second rope onto the chairs. From there, she locked in the Dis-arm-her for the victory.

The bout was a rematch from Clash of Champions, which saw The Boss win by disqualification after Lynch accidentally hit the referee with a steel chair. That led to the pair fighting throughout the arena and set the stage for their match at Sunday's pay-per-view.

Banks seemingly had an advantage entering the bout since she took part in the first women's Hell in a Cell match against Charlotte three years ago.

The Boss didn't win that fight, but she performed well and helped set the standard for the WWE women's division. She has also experienced a significant attitude change since then, and her heel persona meant there was nothing holding her back from doing anything within her power to win Sunday.

After taking four months away from WWE, Banks returned on the post-SummerSlam edition of Raw in August and attacked Natalya. She also destroyed Lynch with a steel chair when she ran down in an attempt to stop the assault.

Since that segment, Banks and Lynch have constantly been at each other's throats, both physically and on the mic. Their rivalry has also gotten even more interesting due to the involvement of fellow Four Horsewomen, Bayley and Charlotte.

When Banks attacked The Man with a steel chair on the Sept. 2 edition of Raw, Bayley initially looked like she was going to stop her friend, but she instead took the chair and hit The Irish Lass Kicker with it herself.

That built toward a tag team match on Raw that saw Lynch and Charlotte beat Banks and Bayley, but The Hugger retained the SmackDown women's title against The Queen at Clash of Champions on Sept. 15. And although Banks didn't win the Raw women's title at the same pay-per-view, she did pick up the DQ win.

Because of that, The Boss entered Hell in a Cell with momentum on her side, but Lynch still managed to retain and continue her six-month title reign.

Now that Banks has been unsuccessful in two attempts to win the Raw women's title, WWE Creative must figure out a way to restore her credibility in short order.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

-