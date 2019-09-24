Cris Cyborg Interested in WWE and AEW, Mickie James Update, Sasha Banks Tweet

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Cyborg Open to WWE, AEW Opportunities

Bellator MMA star Cris Cyborg has long teased a potential foray into professional wrestling, and she confirmed that interest during a recent interview.

According to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Cyborg said she would entertain the possibility of wrestling for either of the top two wrestling promotions in the United States:

"I love both AEW and WWE and the fans of professional wrestling are always stopping me in the street asking me when I am going to have a wrestling match. If the opportunity presents itself, and the deal makes sense, I would love to challenge myself with pro wrestling."

The 34-year-old Cyborg recently signed with Bellator after a stint in UFC that saw her win and hold the UFC Women's Featherweight Championship before dropping it to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232.

Cyborg owns a 21-2 professional record with one no contest, and she is perhaps the biggest name in women's MMA aside from former UFC star and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey.

Given Rousey's quick run to the top in WWE and the fact that another former UFC fighter in Shayna Baszler is the reigning NXT Women's champion, there is little doubt that Cyborg could be a success in pro wrestling.

She would help further place AEW on the mainstream radar and make the company's women's division an even bigger part of the show than it already is.

WWE may make even more sense for her, though, since the Rousey vs. Cyborg match that never happened in UFC could become a reality when Rousey returns to action.

That would be a big box-office move from WWE's perspective, and it would likely satiate Fox's reported thirst for legitimate sports competition on SmackDown as well.

Update on Potential New WWE Roles for James

Mickie James is currently out of action due to a torn ACL, but the veteran Superstar may already be preparing for life after her in-ring career is over.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), there has been "recent talk" about James potentially working in a backstage role as a producer. Many former WWE Superstars are producers currently, including Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, Tyson Kidd, D-Von Dudley, Fit Finlay and The Hurricane.

Additionally, James joined Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin on commentary for Main Event this week, which suggests she could have a future at the announce table.

James had surgery in July, which puts her on track to return some time between February and April provided her recovery goes as planned.

Even if James does return to the ring, she is 40 years old and may not be long for the business from an in-ring perspective.

Prior to the injury, James was barely ever featured on WWE programming, which could be a sign that the five-time Women's champion and one-time Divas champion is nearing the end of the line as a wrestler.

Regardless of what role James fills in the future, it would behoove WWE to keep her in the fold since she could be a major asset to some of the younger wrestlers either in the ring or outside the ring due to incredible success she has enjoyed over the years.

Banks Stirs Controversy with Tweet

In the midst of one of the top angles on WWE programming currently, Sasha Banks took to Twitter on Tuesday and fired off a tweet that got people talking:

WWE took a break from WWE after WrestleMania in April and didn't return until the post-SummerSlam episode of Raw in August. The Boss immediately turned heel and has been one of WWE's top villains ever since.

In a WWE Network special, Banks said she wasn't in a good place mentally and had lost her love for wrestling when she stepped away, but noted that she has made significant strides personally and feels she is back where she belongs.

Banks came off as genuine and likable in the special, which is in stark contrast to the character she plays on TV. Sasha has also taken that character to social media, as many of her tweets are meant to goad her detractors into spewing vitriol.

That was likely the inspiration behind her vacation tweet, and it worked wonders since many of those who commented took her tweet literally.

With Sasha feuding against one of WWE's top babyfaces in Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch, it is incumbent on The Boss to generate as much heat as possible.

Assuming Banks continues down her current path, the crowd figures to largely be behind The Man when they meet at Hell in a Cell in only the second ever women's Hell in a Cell match.

