Lionel Messi Discusses Cristiano Ronaldo Rivalry After FIFA The Best Award Win

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Barcelona star Lionel Messi opened up on his rivalry with Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday, after winning the FIFA The Best Men's Player award.

Both were nominated for the award, but it was Messi who came away with the win, breaking a tie for the most triumphs with his sixth.

When FIFA asked him why people seem surprised they appear to get along so well despite their long-running rivalry, the Argentinian said they have similar mindsets and their rivalry does not go beyond the game:

"Because of the big sporting rivalry that’s developed between us over the last few years, because one us played for Barcelona and the other for [Real] Madrid, and because we won individual awards. People perhaps think the rivalry goes beyond football, but it doesn’t. We both want what’s best for our teams and neither of us like losing. It’s something we don’t accept. That’s why there’s that competitiveness between us. The important thing is that it stays there, out on the pitch."

The two spent years going head-to-head in La Liga until Ronaldo left for Juventus last summer.

They met up again at the UEFA awards in August, where the Portugal international extended a dinner invitation to the Argentinian ace:

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the individual awards and European Golden Shoe rankings since rising to the top.

Only two players―Diego Forlan and Luis Suarez―have finished as European top scorer outside of the pair since Ronaldo first led the way in the 2007-08 campaign, and Luka Modric is the only man to break up their Ballon d'Or dominance since the Juventus man's first triumph in 2008.

Ronaldo was a no-show for Monday's gala―he also wasn't included in Juventus' squad for Tuesday's clash with Brescia―but still managed to generate headlines by leaving Messi off his ballot:

Neither veteran has enjoyed a great start to the 2019-20 campaign. Messi has been held back by injury, while Ronaldo has two goals in four Serie A matches and is still adapting to new manager Maurizio Sarri's system.

Juventus sit two points behind rivals Inter Milan in the Serie A standings ahead of Tuesday's trip to Brescia, and Barcelona trail leaders Athletic Bilbao by four points in La Liga.

Both Juve and Barca started their UEFA Champions League campaigns with draws on the road, against Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, respectively.