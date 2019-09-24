Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Declines to Discuss Jason Garrett Contract Extension

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a 3-0 start to the 2019 regular season, but owner Jerry Jones is not ready to talk about a new deal for head coach Jason Garrett—at least not publicly.

"I'm not ignoring your question, but I certainly wouldn't want to respond in any way because that's just not what we'd want to do relative to that area of our business," Jones said of potentially extending Garrett's contract on 105.3 The Fan's "Shan & RJ" on Tuesday, h/t The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Garrett's current contract expires at the conclusion of the season. Interestingly, the team is off to its best start of the Garrett era:

He has been in Dallas more than two decades, spending nine years as a player, three-plus years as an assistant coach and parts of 10 seasons as the head coach.

Garrett has gone 80-59 during the regular season and 2-3 in the postseason since taking over as head coach in 2010. He has gone .500 or better in seven of his first eight full seasons on the job, reaching the playoffs three times during that span.

Though he has guided the Cowboys to three appearances in the divisional round, he has yet to reach the NFC Championship Game, let alone a Super Bowl.

Garrett led Dallas to a 10-6 record and the NFC East crown last season, the franchise's third division title in five seasons. Although the Cowboys defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round, their season ultimately came to an end in the divisional round at the hands of the eventual NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

The 76-year-old Jones made it clear back in January that he's not satisfied with just making the playoffs, per ESPN's Todd Archer:

"I think I've made clear how I feel about Jason in terms of where he is right now as far as our ability to help us win football games. I think if you look at what we've done over the last few years you'll see a pretty good winning record there. (But) it's not enough, not enough."

That appeared to put Garrett on notice entering the final year of his deal. While the lack of long-term security may concern some, the 53-year-old said during the summer that the lack of an extension didn't bother him, per CBS Sports' Patrik Walker:

"To be honest with you, I never really think about that. I never thought about that as a player. I don't think about that as a coach. I just come to work every day and try to do the best job that I can do in the position that I have. ...So, just come and try to embrace that opportunity each and every day and try to contribute as much as I can."

Dallas has not won the Super Bowl since the 1995-96 season, which came when Garrett served as the backup quarterback to Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. The Cowboys hold a two-game lead in the NFC East after three games this season.