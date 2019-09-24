Report: Cam Newton Could Be Out 'A While' with Injury, Hopes to Avoid Surgery

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton could be out "a while" due to his foot injury, according to The Athletic's Joe Person and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Person reported Newton is dealing with a Lisfranc injury and surgery is not currently in the plans for the recovery process.

Newton has been hobbled since injuring his foot during Carolina's third preseason game on Aug. 22. He was initially diagnosed with a left midfoot sprain.

He did not let that injury keep him from opening the season under center, though. He started the first two games of the season, completing 56.2 percent of his passes for 572 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. Carolina went 0-2 during his two starts.

The 2015 NFL MVP has not thrown a touchdown pass in any of his last four appearances and is winless in his last eight starts.

Newton—who never missed more than two games in a single season during his first eight years—re-aggravated his foot injury in Week 2 and subsequently missed a Week 3 contest against the Arizona Cardinals. Not only that, but he has already been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

"What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot," Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Monday. "We want him at 100 percent when he's ready, so there's no exact timetable for his return."



Carolina does not have its bye until Week 7, with their last game prior to it coming on Oct. 13. Waiting until after the bye to bring Newton back would give the three-time Pro Bowler more than six weeks between games.

Until Newton returns, 2018 undrafted free agent Kyle Allen will continue to lead the way.

"At this point, we're going to go forward with Kyle (Allen) as our starter," Rivera noted Monday.

Allen is 2-0 in his career as a starter. He completed 19 of 26 passes for 261 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 38-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.