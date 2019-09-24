NFL Predictions Week 4: Vegas Odds, Spreads and Picks for All Games

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The teams beneath the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East are stuck in unfavorable positions entering Week 4.

Philadelphia has dealt with offensive injuries and defensive struggles, and now it has to head to Lambeau Field to square off with the undefeated Green Bay Packers Thursday night.

The New York Giants gained some traction in Week 3 with Daniel Jones at quarterback, but they will be without running back Saquon Barkley for an extended period.

The good news for the Giants is they welcome the dreadful Washington Redskins Sunday. Jay Gruden's team has displayed little promise and could be on the fast track to a 0-4 record.

Week 4 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET.

Odds via Caesars and Vegas Insider; predictions against the spread in bold.

Thursday, September 26

Philadelphia at Green Bay (-4.5) (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, September 29

Tennessee at Atlanta (-4) (1 p.m., CBS)

New England (-7) at Buffalo (1 p.m., CBS)

Oakland at Indianapolis (-6.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers (-16.5) at Miami (1 p.m., CBS)

Cleveland at Baltimore (-7) (1 p.m., CBS)

Kansas City (-6) at Detroit (1 p.m., Fox)

Washington at New York Giants (-3) (1 p.m., Fox)

Carolina at Houston (-5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Rams (-10) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Seattle (-5) at Arizona (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Minnesota at Chicago (-2.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville at Denver (-3) (4;25 p.m., CBS)

Dallas (-2.5) at New Orleans (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, September 30

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-4) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Picks

Philadelphia at Green Bay (-4.5)

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Philadelphia is positioned in a tough spot entering Lambeau Field.

It is coming off a loss to Detroit in which it was doomed by dropped passes and fumbles, and now it faces an improved Green Bay defense on short rest.

The Packers have limited opponents to 35 points and conceded the fifth-fewest passing yards. However, there are some deficiencies in their rushing defense, as they have given up 393 yards and three touchdowns.

That could be viewed as an area to exploit for the Eagles, but they have recorded 299 rushing yards through the combination of Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard and Darren Sproles.

If Doug Pederson's team can't run the ball Thursday, Carson Wentz will once again be relied upon to win the game. In the last two contests, he has been forced to connect with young receivers like J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins.

The Eagles could receive a boost Thursday with Alshon Jeffery progressing from a calf injury. Pederson was optimistic Monday about the wide receiver's status, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro.

"I’m hoping that he’s ready to go," Pederson said Monday. "We’ll see this week. We’ve got a couple days. Walkthrough later today; we’ll get the guys in here. We’re hoping he’s ready to go."

Even if Jeffery is healthy, he may have a tough time getting open against a secondary led by Jaire Alexander and Kevin King with 18 passes defended and four interceptions.

Turning over Aaron Rodgers will be difficult for the Eagles secondary. Rodgers has four touchdown passes and zero interceptions, and he was not sacked in his last game.

The Eagles have let up the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL and have the second-lowest sack total with two.

Philadelphia's inability to hit Rodgers should allow the 35-year-old plenty of time to pick apart the secondary and send the Eagles back home with a 1-3 mark.

Washington at New York Giants (-3)

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Daniel Jones' first game at MetLife Stadium will likely be successful against Washington's defense.

The rookie out of Duke recorded 336 passing yards, 28 rushing yards and four touchdowns in his initial start.

On Sunday, the Giants quarterback goes up against a Washington defense that has conceded the seventh-most yards from scrimmage.

The Redskins have allowed the second-most passing touchdowns, which is a good sign for Jones, who may have to do extra work with Saquon Barkley out injured.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Barkley is expected to miss four-to-eight weeks. Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said Monday he has faith in backup Wayne Gallman, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Gallman has been a serviceable back in three seasons with the Giants, and he had six games with 10 or more carries in 2017.

If the 24-year-old provides some support to Jones, the Giants' offense should have enough balance to wear down Washington.

New York's defense should force a turnover or two versus Case Keenum, who had three fumbles and a trio of interceptions Monday. In Week 3, the Giants sacked Jameis Winston four times and picked him off once.

If the Giants produce the same amount of pressure Sunday, they should put the ball in Jones' hands enough to open up a sizable advantage to earn his first home victory.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.