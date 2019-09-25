NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 4

NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 4September 25, 2019
If we've learned anything over the first three weeks of the 2019 NFL season, it's that several teams have glaring holes to fill. Some have been there since the start of the season, while others have come about because of injury.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is the latest significant player to suffer an injury. He joins a growing list that also includes Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, Cam Newton, Tyreek Hill, Derrius Guice, Hunter Henry, David Njoku and more.
With few high-end players remaining on the free-agent market, we can expect some teams to swing trades in the coming weeks. Teams have until October 29 to make deals, and a few notable players should be on the move before then.
Who are the top players potentially available? That's what we'll examine. As was the case with last week's big board, players were gauged by both on-field ability and the likelihood of availability.
The best potential trade targets may not be readily available, and the players most likely to be dealt may not be the best on-field options. Both factors were considered.
Like last week, we got to the top 10 by first identifying 15 players already on the trade block or whose circumstances could lead them there. These players were then weighted in order of trade availability and talent level. Points were assigned in each category—from one to 15—and the combined totals were used to determine the top 10.
This week, former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton comes off the list. He was released last week and claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins. Replacing him is Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake.
Miami hasn't been shy about dealing players this season, Minkah Fitzpatrick being the latest. Drake is in the final year of his contract and could be an enticing option for a running-back-needy team. Though Drake has only averaged 3.1 yards per carry this season, he has averaged 4.6 over the course of his career.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes is back on the list, in part because Minnesota has reportedly shown in interest in trading for Jalen Ramsey. Carolina Panthers safety Rashaan Gaulden, who missed Week 4 with a groin injury, is off to make room for Waynes.
The new 15-player list, in no particular order, consists of:
10. Trae Waynes, CB, Minnesota Vikings
On the surface, cornerback Trae Waynes doesn't appear to be a player the Minnesota Vikings should trade. He's a starting-caliber talent at a premium position and plays for a defensive head coach in Mike Zimmer.
However, the Vikings are deep at cornerback and have looked into dealing for Jacksonville Jaguars corner Jalen Ramsey, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.
If the Vikings acquire Ramsey—and even if they don't—Waynes could be dealt. He's in the final year of his contract and may not be a player the Vikings are interested in signing long-term. It would make sense to get something for Waynes while Minnesota can. A team like the San Francisco 49ers, who need a reliable No. 2 opposite Richard Sherman, could provide it.
Potential Destinations: San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles
9. Artie Burns, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick on former Miami cornerback Artie Burns in 2016. They haven't gotten as much in return as they would have liked. Burns lost his starting job last season and has not reclaimed it.
Though Burns has appeared in all three games this season, he hasn't started and has rarely had a significant impact on the defense. He has just two tackles and zero passes defended thus far.
Like Trae Waynes, Burns is in the final year of his contract—the Steelers declined his fifth-year option. Though his stock isn't as high as it might have been a couple of years ago, Burns does have starting experience and the sort of allure that comes with being a first-rounder.
Burns would make sense for several teams in need of depth at the cornerback position.
Potential Destinations: Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders
8. Solomon Thomas, DE, San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have publicly denied they tried to move defensive end Solomon Thomas in the offseason. This doesn't mean they didn't, however, and it certainly does not mean they shouldn't consider doing so now.
The reality is that Thomas is expendable. The 49ers have a deep defensive line rotation. Arik Armstead, Dee Ford and Nick Bosa have all seen time at defensive end, which has left Thomas as more of an afterthought.
So far this season, Thomas has only produced five tackles and a sack. He has 77 tackles and five sacks in his two-plus NFL seasons.
San Francisco should consider dealing Thomas to a rebuilding team like the Miami Dolphins, where his potential as a 2017 first-round pick would hold value.
Potential Destinations: Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals
7. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
As we've noted, the Dolphins have been busy this year dealing former first-round picks. They've already traded Minkah Fitzpatrick and 2016 first-round pick Laremy Tunsil. It shouldn't come as a surprise if 2015 first-rounder DeVante Parker is next.
Parker hasn't lived up to his draft status, but he's been serviceable as a starter. He has six catches for 131 yards so far this season and 2,348 yards for his career.
The Dolphins have lost their first three games by a combined score of 133-16. They won't be winning anytime soon, and Parker is playing on a one-year deal. If Miami can get anything in return now, it should. A team lacking depth at wideout—like the New York Giants, who have a new quarterback in Daniel Jones—should explore trade possibilities.
Potential Destinations: New York Giants, New York Jets
6. Nate Sudfeld, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Though teams like the Jaguars and Steelers appear to have their starters in place at quarterback, there should still be a market for the Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Sudfeld. Teams need backup quarterbacks, and there's no telling when the next starter will go down.
For the Eagles, dealing Sudfeld makes a ton of sense if they only plan to keep two quarterbacks on game days. They talked veteran Josh McCown into coming out of retirement to back up Carson Wentz. Dealing McCown probably isn't an option—at least, it wouldn't be fair to a guy who had planned on ending his career this summer.
Sudfeld is in the final year of his contract, so trading him now would be the logical choice. A team lacking quarterback depth—like the Steelers, who only have Devlin Hodges behind Mason Rudolph—could be interested.
Potential Destinations: Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars
5. C.J. Beathard, QB, San Francisco 49ers
49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard is valuable for the same reasons as Nate Sudfeld. He plays the game's most important position, and he should be viewed as expendable by San Francisco.
The 49ers also have Nick Mullens sitting behind Jimmy Garoppolo. Mullens took over as the starter last season after Garoppolo was lost for the year in Week 3 and will likely be the team's long-term backup.
Beathard has another year on his contract and could be attractive to teams looking for depth now or in the future. He has 10 pro starts on his resume and could fill in as a backup or spot starter for another franchise.
The Denver Broncos are a team that could use Beathard now, as only Brandon Allen is on the active roster behind Joe Flacco. The Giants, who will almost certainly part with Eli Manning in the offseason, may have interest in Beathard as Daniel Jones' future backup.
Potential Destinations: Denver Broncos, New York Giants
4. Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Running back Adrian Peterson continues to be a relative afterthought in the Washington Redskins offense. The seven-time Pro Bowler was inactive in Week 1, saw just 10 carries in Week 2 and 12 in Week 3. It's fair to wonder if Peterson would even have a role if Washington hadn't lost Derrius Guice to a knee injury.
Part of the problem appears to be that head coach Jay Gruden doesn't see Peterson as a fit for his offense. He at least seems to view the future Hall of Famer as a limited player.
"[Peterson] is a north-south runner," Gruden said, per Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington. "What that does, sometimes, ya know it's hard when he's in the game."
Chris Thompson had seven carries and four receptions in Week 3, and he'll likely complement Guice when and if he returns from injured reserve. Trading Peterson to a running-back-needy team before that time could prove beneficial to all parties involved.
A team like the Giants, who will be without Saquon Barkley for the foreseeable future, would be a fit.
Potential Destinations: New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, there has been "no movement" in extension talks between the Los Angeles Chargers and running back Melvin Gordon. This isn't much of a surprise, as the Chargers have stated they won't revisit Gordon's contract until after the season.
This could result in the Chargers giving up on Gordon altogether. The Chargers rushing attack has performed well enough without him—L.A. ranks 13th with 111.7 rushing yards per game—and the team may have no interest in giving Gordon the massive long-term deal he desires.
Assuming Gordon ends his holdout in time to accrue a season toward free agency, the Chargers may just let him go and test the market. If this is the case, they should consider trading him now.
A team like the Redskins could use a versatile back like Gordon. Really, any team without a franchise running back should give the Chargers a call.
Potential Destinations: Washington Redskins, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Trent Williams, OT, Washington Redskins
Left tackle Trent Williams wants out of Washington, but the Redskins don't want to trade him. According to Danny Rouhier of 106.7 The Fan, this is likely because team president Bruce Allen would view trading Williams as "giving in."
Allen and the Redskins should consider giving in, though, especially considering the number of teams that could use Williams. The 49ers have lost Joe Staley to a broken leg. The New England Patriots have placed Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve. The Cleveland Browns offense has been severely hindered by their offensive line. And the Houston Texans have allowed 12 sacks in three games.
There is no shortage of teams that should be willing to deal for Williams. This means Washington should be able to get significant value in return for the seven-time Pro Bowler.
Potential Destinations: Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers
1. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is arguably the best player at his position in the league right now. He also wants to be traded. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars prefer to keep him, but Ramsey may force a deal.
Per Schefter, Ramsey called in sick and missed practice Monday. While there is a chance the two-time Pro Bowler is legitimately ill, this could also be a ploy to force Jacksonville's hand.
While feigning illness—whether real or perceived—could lower Ramsey's stock for some teams, plenty of franchises would love to have him. As previously mentioned, the Vikings are interested. The Eagles, who have allowed an average of 293.7 passing yards per game, should be as well.
Beyond those two, any team lacking a legitimate No. 1 cornerback should do its due diligence and give the Jaguars a call.
Potential Destinations: Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings