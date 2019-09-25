NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 4

0 of 11

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

If we've learned anything over the first three weeks of the 2019 NFL season, it's that several teams have glaring holes to fill. Some have been there since the start of the season, while others have come about because of injury.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is the latest significant player to suffer an injury. He joins a growing list that also includes Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, Cam Newton, Tyreek Hill, Derrius Guice, Hunter Henry, David Njoku and more.

With few high-end players remaining on the free-agent market, we can expect some teams to swing trades in the coming weeks. Teams have until October 29 to make deals, and a few notable players should be on the move before then.

Who are the top players potentially available? That's what we'll examine. As was the case with last week's big board, players were gauged by both on-field ability and the likelihood of availability.

The best potential trade targets may not be readily available, and the players most likely to be dealt may not be the best on-field options. Both factors were considered.