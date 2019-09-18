NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 3

0 of 11

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

We're only two weeks into the 2019 NFL season, and we've already seen the sort of high-profile injuries that could define the year.

Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, Derrius Guice, Quincy Enunwa, Hunter Henry, Sam Darnold, Joe Staley and Michael Gallup are all notable starters and are all expected to miss significant time or the remainder of the season.

While teams will undoubtedly scour the free-agent market for injury replacements, trades may be a superior alternative. Teams can also use trades to address other existing holes and to strengthen their rosters ahead of the Oct. 29 trade deadline.

Who are the top players potentially available? That's what we'll examine. As was the case with last week's big board, players were gauged by both on-field ability and the likelihood of availability.

The best potential trade targets may not be readily available, and the players most likely to be dealt may not be the best on-field options—so both factors were considered.

