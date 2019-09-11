NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 2

0 of 11

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

We learned a lot about the NFL landscape in Week 1, and all 32 teams learned a little something about themselves. For some, it was discovering that they still have significant needs.

Now that we're in the regular season, there aren't many free-agent options. There are unsigned players, of course, but few who would represent upgrades in most roster situations. Therefore, many teams will soon turn to the trade market.

So, which top players are or could be available? That's what we'll examine here. As was the case with the preseason trade block big board, players have been gauged by both on-field ability and the likelihood of availability.

The best potential trade targets may not be readily available, and the players most likely to be dealt may not be the best on-field options—so both factors are considered.