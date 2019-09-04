NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 1

0 of 11

Steven Senne/Associated Press

We have officially reached the first week of the 2019 NFL season. All 32 teams will see their first regular-season action, whether they're equipped to handle it or not.

The reality is many teams still have significant holes, and those aren't just going to go away. This is why the trade market exists and why it will bear watching in the coming weeks. Teams can look to the free-agent pile and to practice squads, but trades are often the quickest way to address a weakness or build on a strength in-season.

Who are the top players potentially on the trade market in Week 1? That's what we'll examine here. You'll find a big board of sorts, ranking players on a combination of talent level and potential availability.

This is in contrast to a traditional draft big board in which players are typically ranked on ability only. The best potential trade targets may not be readily available, and the players most likely to be traded may not be the best on-field options—so both factors will be considered.

How does the 2019 trade-block big board shake out for Week 1? Let's dig in.