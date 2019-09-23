Booger McFarland: Jay Gruden Is 'Nearing the End of His Tenure' as Redskins HC

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Following the Washington Redskins' 31-15 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, ESPN's Booger McFarland told Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter that he believes "we're nearing the end" of head coach Jay Gruden's time in charge in D.C.

The team's poor outing on Monday Night Football led another ESPN personality to predict Gruden's imminent firing:

Washington is 0-3 to start the season with no turnaround in sight.

