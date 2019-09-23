Scott Boras Blasts MLB for Not Caring About Safety After Kris Bryant Injury

David Banks/Getty Images

Scott Boras is blaming Major League Baseball for Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant's sprained ankle.

Bryant slipped on a wet first base Sunday afternoon while trying to beat out St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman's throw on a double play. Boras, Bryant's agent, ripped MLB to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday and cited another client's knee injury due to a slippery bag in 2017:

"What have they done since [Bryce] Harper? The answer is: nothing. They're focused on other factors, economic factors, all things relating to how they can administer the game, and yet the safety of players and resolution of this issue has gone without any attention.

"The integrity of our game is going to damaged when the safety of players is not at the forefront, and Major League Baseball has dropped the ball on the wet bag subject."

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, an MRI on Monday showed Bryant's injury is a Grade 2 sprain.

Boras was just as vocal about MLB's need to make a change following Harper's injury in 2017.

"The issue for me is they've done nothing," Boras said Monday.

Per Wittenmyer, an MLB spokesperson said, "To date no one has come up with a bag that has proven to be better safety-wise than the bag we use now."

Bryant's injury aside, the Cubs have nobody to blame but themselves for losing their last six games, including a historical sweep by the divisional rival Cards in their four-game weekend series:

The Cubs have six games remaining in the regular season and trail the Milwaukee Brewers by three games for the second National League wild-card spot. Bryant's questionable availability certainly won't help.

The 27-year-old three-time All-Star has a .282/.382/.521 slash line with 31 home runs and 77 RBI across 147 games in 2019.