Look: Eagles' Nelson Agholor Reacts to Heroic Philly Man Who Jabbed WR for Drops

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Nelson Agholor apparently isn't one to hold a grudge.

A clip from CBS Philly's Steve Lindsay went viral Monday, drawing attention to a West Philadelphia man, Hakim Laws, who described how he aided in the rescue of residents from a burning building. At one point, Laws told reporters he was catching babies being throw out of a window, "unlike Agholor."

Agholor tweeted he wants to bring Laws to the Eagles' Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets:

The fifth-year wideout dropped what was a sure touchdown in Philadelphia's 24-20 Week 2 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons. He was streaking down the sideline when Carson Wentz's pass simply slipped through his grasp.

Then Agholor was responsible for one of seven drops by Eagles players in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. He also lost a fumble, which overshadowed his eight receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

Laws' jab at Agholor undoubtedly spoke to the frustrations a lot of Eagles fans were feeling. But Agholor's tweet should help generate a pretty cool moment from the situation.